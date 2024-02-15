Galway United apologise for post featuring player who pled guilty in fatal road collision

GALWAY UNITED HAVE apologised for a recent social media post which depicted one of their players holding a Stop sign, despite that player having been banned from driving for causing a fatal road collision.

Edward McCarthy was handed a two-year suspended sentence and banned from driving for seven years in 2020 after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Polish national Andrezej Obalek.

McCarthy posed with a Stop sign as part of a photoshoot ahead of the new League of Ireland season. The photo was posted to Galway United’s official social media channels earlier this week, soundtracked to ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The post was subsequently deleted following an online backlash, and Galway United apologised in a statement issued earlier today.

“Galway United wish to advise that there was no offence intended by a recent social media post issued by the club and would like to unreservedly apologise for any hurt or distress that the post may have caused,” it read.

Galway begin the 2024 season at home to St Patrick’s Athletic tomorrow night.