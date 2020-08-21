Galway United appoint John Caulfield as new manager

GALWAY UNITED HAVE appointed John Caulfield as the club’s new manager, replacing Alan Murphy.

Murphy parted ways with the club on Wednesday following a dreadful run of form either side of the lockdown which has left the club winless and second from bottom of the First Divison.

In a major signal of ambition, Galway have now appointed Caulfield, who joins following a trophy-laden spell with Cork City.

Caulfield won the Premier Division title along with two FAI Cups at Cork, but his stint soured in its final days, and he was dismissed by the club early last season.

“Throughout my playing and managing career, I’ve always felt that Galway United were a massive club with huge potential”, said Caulfield.

“It’s a club in a big provincial city with an excellent backing and fantastic facilities. The Comers have also been huge supporters of the club over the last few years.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Right now, we’re not where we should be as a club, there is a massive job ahead and we’ll face challenges, but I’m hopeful that I can be the man to bring success to the club.

“I’ll be looking to get hands-on, working closely with Colin Fortune and the rest of the staff. We will look to bring the confidence back into the squad and go on a run of results so that we can get into the play-offs, anything is possible if we all work hard and everyone puts their shoulder to the wheel.

“We will put all of our energy and time into trying to make the play-offs now, along with putting structures in place for next season.”

Fortune will take charge of tonight’s league game against Bray Wanderers, and he will remain a part of the backroom staff at the club.