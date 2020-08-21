This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 21 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway United appoint John Caulfield as new manager

The former Cork City boss takes over with the club mired near the foot of the First Divison.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 21 Aug 2020, 3:16 PM
44 minutes ago 892 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5182183
File photo of John Caulfield.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
File photo of John Caulfield.
File photo of John Caulfield.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GALWAY UNITED HAVE appointed John Caulfield as the club’s new manager, replacing Alan Murphy. 

Murphy parted ways with the club on Wednesday following a dreadful run of form either side of the lockdown which has left the club winless and second from bottom of the First Divison. 

In a major signal of ambition, Galway have now appointed Caulfield, who joins following a trophy-laden spell with Cork City. 

Caulfield won the Premier Division title along with two FAI Cups at Cork, but his stint soured in its final days, and he was dismissed by the club early last season. 

“Throughout my playing and managing career, I’ve always felt that Galway United were a massive club with huge potential”, said Caulfield. 

“It’s a club in a big provincial city with an excellent backing and fantastic facilities. The Comers have also been huge supporters of the club over the last few years.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Right now, we’re not where we should be as a club, there is a massive job ahead and we’ll face challenges, but I’m hopeful that I can be the man to bring success to the club.

“I’ll be looking to get hands-on, working closely with Colin Fortune and the rest of the staff. We will look to bring the confidence back into the squad and go on a run of results so that we can get into the play-offs, anything is possible if we all work hard and everyone puts their shoulder to the wheel.

“We will put all of our energy and time into trying to make the play-offs now, along with putting structures in place for next season.”

Fortune will take charge of tonight’s league game against Bray Wanderers, and he will remain a part of the backroom staff at the club.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie