Billionaire property developers have takeover of Galway United accepted

GALWAY UNITED MEMBERS have voted in favour of a proposed takeover by billionaire property developers Comer brothers.

Brian and Luke Comer, from Glenamaddy, have been the primary sponsors of the SSE Airtricity League First Division side since 2013.

The Comers then bid to take over an 85% share of the fan-owned club, with a specially arranged meeting last night to discuss the bid.

“The members of Galway United Friends Co-operative Society voted in favour of the motion for Comer Group to have an option to acquire 85% ownership of the club. We extend our thanks to Luke & Brian Comer for their support of Galway United,” a club statement read.

15% of the ownership of the club will be retained by the club members.

Earlier this week the brothers committed to injecting an initial €500,000 into Galway United this year should members of the supporters’ trust accept their takeover proposal.

In a letter sent to delegates ahead of the vote, Luke Comer said their priority was “to push on the top tier of the Premier Division.”

“The club needs on-field success,” he added. “Galway needs on-field success. The players coming through our Academy need that football career roadmap. The club needs an ownership stake in training facilities.

“The right structures have to be put in place both on and off the pitch to drive both financial success and financial viability.”

Galway currently sit in second place in the First Division.