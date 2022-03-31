Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 31 March 2022
Advertisement

Billionaire property developers have takeover of Galway United accepted

The Comers have bid to take over an 85% share of the fan-owned club.

By The42 Team Thursday 31 Mar 2022, 8:19 AM
1 hour ago 2,239 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5726139
A view of Eamonn Deacy Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
A view of Eamonn Deacy Park.
A view of Eamonn Deacy Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

GALWAY UNITED MEMBERS have voted in favour of a proposed takeover by billionaire property developers Comer brothers. 

Brian and Luke Comer, from Glenamaddy, have been the primary sponsors of the SSE Airtricity League First Division side since 2013.

The Comers then bid to take over an 85% share of the fan-owned club, with a specially arranged meeting last night to discuss the bid. 

“The members of Galway United Friends Co-operative Society voted in favour of the motion for Comer Group to have an option to acquire 85% ownership of the club. We extend our thanks to Luke & Brian Comer for their support of Galway United,” a club statement read. 

15% of the ownership of the club will be retained by the club members.

Earlier this week the brothers committed to injecting an initial €500,000 into Galway United this year should members of the supporters’ trust accept their takeover proposal.

In a letter sent to delegates ahead of the vote, Luke Comer said their priority was “to push on the top tier of the Premier Division.”

“The club needs on-field success,” he added. “Galway needs on-field success. The players coming through our Academy need that football career roadmap. The club needs an ownership stake in training facilities.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“The right structures have to be put in place both on and off the pitch to drive both financial success and financial viability.”

Galway currently sit in second place in the First Division.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie