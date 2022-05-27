Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 27 May 2022
Healy's first-half goal fires Cork City to top of first division

Cork City came away with a 1-0 win from Eamonn Deacy Park.

By Cian O'Connell Friday 27 May 2022, 10:15 PM
8 minutes ago 223 Views 0 Comments
Galway United lost out at home this evening.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Galway United 0

Cork City 1

Cian O’Connell reports at Eamonn Deacy Park

MATT HEALY’S DELIGHTFUL 18th minute goal ensured Cork City climbed to the top of the SSE Airtricity League first division table following a hard earned win at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Despite Ruairi Keating’s second half sending off City still managed the game effectively with Jonas Hakkinen, Ally Gilchrist, and Josh Honohan commanding at the back.

A pumped up City went close in the ninth minute, but Conor Kearns saved from Keating.

City, though, eventually hit the front in the 18th minute courtesy of a sweet Matt Healy strike following neat approach work by Keating and Kevin O’Connor.

Colin Healy’s charges enjoyed some encouraging moments with United fortunate to survive a real scare in the 23rd minute when Cian Murphy’s effort struck the woodwork.

At the opposite end of the pitch United went close in the 27th minute, but a combination of goalkeeper David Harrington and defender Josh Honohan denied the home side.

After the restart Keating was red carded for an off the ball altercation with Diego Portialla, but City continued to battle with admirable defiance.

United introduced a string of substitutes, but City custodian David Harrington was cool and composed as the visitors’ held on.

Galway United: Kearns; Hemmings (Lomboto, 81), Portilla (O’Keeffe, 77), Brouder, Murphy; McCarthy (Manning, 77), McCormack, Hurley, Waweru (Adeyemo, 84); Boylan (Dimas, HT); Walsh.

Cork City: Harrington, Hakkinen, Gilchrist, Honohan; Bargary, Bolger, Coleman, Healy (Crowley, 87), O’Connor; Murphy (Hurley, 82), Keating.

Referee: Oliver Moran.

About the author:

About the author
Cian O'Connell
@oconnc62

