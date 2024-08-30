Derry fall to another defeat as league challenge unravels

SSE Airtricity Premier League

Galway United 1

Derry City 0

A SCRAMBLED GOAL FROM Patrick Hickey sealed a famous win for Galway United in their European quest. It will also reverberate in the title race as Shels now have the initiative again.

The first period was possibly short on quality, but never endeavour. Galway United played with passion and tempo and tried to get in behind Derry’s high line at every opportunity.

The visitors were assured in spells. They created a couple of big moments, largely thanks to the industry of Paul McMullan who was incessant on the right.

Will Patching and Sadou Diallo had their best chances but neither pulled a save from Brendan Clarke. At the other end, Jimmy Keohane brought the best from Brian Maher who turned a smart shot around the post.

Derry upped the intensity in the second half and forced a couple of early corners. They came to nothing but were a signal of intent.

Killian Brouder was a loss at the heart of the home defence. The Limerick man had played every minute in the league up until his substitution in the 53rd minute.

The Candystripes were on top in the third quarter, and this should have translated to the scoreboard. Patching pounced on a loose ball at the edge of the area and curled viciously towards the top corner. The ‘keeper’s acrobatic save surpassed the shot.

Patrick Hickey, dominant in the air throughout, came close with a header as United pressed for the goal that seemed like it would be enough to win it.

He got it two minutes later. A David Hurley free was spilled by Brian Maher. Hickey hacked it home. The visitors howled for a free-kick but the contact that came on the ‘keeper seemed to be friendly fire.

With the stakes piled high, Derry pressed from the restart. Within a minute, sub Danny Mullen was turned loose. He had a header from six yards that Clarke saved fantastically.

David Hurley nearly sealed the win but he drilled over from distance. It was immaterial as United held on for a famous win with massive consequences all around.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua (Horgan 89), Buckley, Brouder (Slevin 53), Cunningham; Keohane, Borden (Hurley 63), McCormack (Nugent 63), Hickey, McCarthy (Burns 89); Walsh

Derry City: Maher; Wisdom (Boyce 82), Connolly, McEleney, Coll (Doherty 82); O’ Reilly (Whelan 82), Diallo (McEleney 74), Patching; McMullan, Hoban (Mullen 74)

Referee: K O’ Sullivan