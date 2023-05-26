Galway go 13 points clear at top, Wexford fire home six in victory

Results – LOI First Division

Bray Wanderers 2-2 Cobh Ramblers

Galway United 3-1 Athlone Town

Kerry 0-6 Wexford FC

Treaty United 0-3 Finn Harps

GALWAY UNITED WENT 13 points clear at the top of the First Division table with a 3-1 victory at home to Athlone Town tonight.

There is no sign of Galway’s dominance slowing down as they made it 15 wins from 16 games. Second-placed Waterford FC travel to take on Longford Town tomorrow night where they will seek to close the gap.

It was honours even at the Carlisle Grounds as Bray Wanderers drew 2-2 with Cobh Ramblers.

Wexford FC cruised to victory away to Kerry as they ran out 6-0 winners, while Finn Harps also enjoyed a clearcut success away from home, defeating Treaty United 3-0.

