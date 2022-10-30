Galway United take the spoils against Longford to set up showdown with Waterford

Galway United 3

Longford Town 0

GALWAY UNITED CLAIMED victory at Eamonn Deacy Park in the second leg of their play-off semi-final to take a step closer to the Premier Division.

A three-goal success for John Caulfield’s side saw them prevail 5-2 on aggregate.

Advertisement

They will now take on Waterford, who overcame Treaty United in their play-off, in the First Division final with a battle against UCD awaiting the victors there.

David Hurley’s 24th minute goal opened the scoring before late goals from Mikie Rowe and Rob Manley in second-half injury-time clinched success.

The teams had played out a 2-2 draw on Wednesday night in Longford with Rowe netting a brace for Galway.

Last night saw Waterford draw 3-3 with Treaty United, progressing 7-4 on aggregate.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

The Waterford-Galway tie will take place Friday 4 November with 7.45pm kick-off.