Galway United school UCD on a wild night in the west

Galway United 4

UCD 1

Cian O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

GALWAY UNITED DELIVERED a dynamic display to claim the SSE Airtricity League First Division spoils at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Wilson Waweru, Mikie Rowe, Shane Doherty, and Padraic Cunningham contributed goals for United, who outfoxed the Students on a wild night in the west of Ireland.

Attacker Waweru pounced to punish a defensive lapse in the 39th minute from the visitors, who failed to deal with Killian Brouder’s long delivery.

The promising Waweru steered United ahead, netting his seventh of the campaign as John Caulfield’s outfit hit the front.

After the restart, Rowe added a second in the 67th minute following smart approach work by David Hurley and Waweru.

Substitute Doherty announced his arrival into the game with a third for the Tribesmen on 75 with Rowe and Waweru involved in the build up.

UCD reduced the gap two minutes later when an own goal from United goalkeeper Luke Dennison gave the Students a glimmer of hope.

Caulfield’s charges were primed for this encounter with Doherty turning provider for another replacement, Cunningham, who sealed the deal with five minutes remaining.

Galway United: Dennison; O’Keeffe, Gorman, Brouder, Murphy (Walsh, 77); Nugent (Doherty, 67), Boylan, Hurley (Place, 90); Rowe, Waweru (Cunningham, 77), Keating.

UCD: Healy: Osam, O’Brien (Caffrey, 70), Todd, Weir; Kerrigan, Keaney, Verdon (Kinsella Bishop), Doyle, Higgins (Keane, 58); Whelan.

Referee: Oliver Moran.

Elsewhere in the First Division tonight, Shelbourne and Wexford enjoyed 2-0 away wins over Cabinteely and Athlone Town respectively. Georgie Poynton and Michael O’Connor scored for Shels at Cabo, while Jack Moylan and Jack Doherty were on target for the Slaneysiders.

Treaty United and Cork City drew 0-0, with Cobh Ramblers and Bray facing off tomorrow evening.

