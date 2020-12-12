The Tribeswomen are out to defend their title against the Cats tonight at Croke Park.
An All-Ireland final in Covid time
There’s one change in the Kilkenny team that starts tonight:
1. Aoife Norris (Piltown)
2. Michelle Teehan (James Stephens)
3. Claire Phelan (Lisdowney)
4. Davina Tobin (Emeralds)
5. Colette Dormer (Barrow Rangers)
6. Meighan Farrell (Thomastown)
7. Grace Walsh (Tullaroan)
8. Anna Farrell (Thomastown)
20. Kellyann Doyle (Piltown)
10. Miriam Walsh (Tullaroan)
11. Anne Dalton (St Lachtain’s)
12. Aoife Doyle (Piltown)
13. Mary O’Connell (Clara)
14. Denise Gaule (Windap)
15. Katie Nolan (St Martin’s)
Here’s how Galway are named to line out:
1. Sarah Healy (St Thomas’)
2. Shauna Healy (Ardrahan)
3. Sarah Dervan (Mullagh)
4. Heather Cooney (St Thomas’)
5. Emmma Helebert (Ballindereen)
6. Siobhán Gardiner (Ardrahan)
7. Tara Kenny (Sarsfields)
8. Aoife Donohue (Mullagh)
9. Niamh Kilkenny (Pearses)
10. Carrie Dolan (Clarinbridge)
11. Catriona Cormican (Cappataggle)
12. Rebecca Hennelly (Ardrahan)
13. Ailish O’Reilly (Oranmore/Maree)
14. Niamh Hannify (Oranmore/Maree)
15. Orlaith McGrath (Sarsfields)
They go again!
It’s a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland senior camogie final between holders Galway and Kilkenny and we’ll be bringing all the action to you live from Croke Park.
Sinéad Farrell here and we’re delighted to welcome you along to our live coverage of the game.
This is set-up up to be a Christmas cracker this evening. Can Kilkenny banish the ghosts of All-Ireland finals past or will Cathal Murray’s side be champions again in 2020?
We’ll have the team line-ups for you in the next few moments so do stay with us.
