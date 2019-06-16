This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The teams arriving at Pearse Stadium

Anthony Cunningham arrives Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

The Galway team arrive Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Damien Comer arrives Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Enda Smith arrives Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

So, who do you think will win the 2019 Connacht SFC final?


Poll Results:

Galway (40)
Roscommon (26)
Draw (2)



And here’s the Roscommon starting XV:

Roscommon

1. Darren O’Malley (Michael Glaveys)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
3. Sean Mullooly (Strokestown)
4. Conor Daly (Padraig Pearses)

5. Niall Daly (Padraig Pearses)
6. Conor Hussey (Michael Glaveys)
7. Ronan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

8. Tadgh O’Rourke (Tulsk
9. Shane Killoran (Elphin)

10. Conor Devaney (Kilbride)
11. Cathal Cregg (Western Gaels)
12. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

13. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleachs)
14. Conor Cox (Listowel Emmett’s)
15. Enda Smith (Boyle)

Here’s how Galway are named to line out:

Galway

1. Bernard Power (Corofin)

2. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)
3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Leitir Mór)
4. Liam Silke (Corofin)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Moycullen)
6. Gareth Bradshaw (Maigh Cuilinn)
7. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

8. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)
9. Fiontán Ó Curraoin (Michéal Breathnach)

10. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)
11. Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)
12. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

13. Antaine Ó Laoi (An Spidéal)
14. Ian Burke (Corofin)
15. Danny Cummins (Claregalway)

Good afternoon.

It’s Connacht final day, and Galway fans will be hoping their footballers can defend their crown after watching their hurlers make an unexpected exit from the All-Ireland championship yesterday.

The Tribesmen are looking to complete a back-to-back for the first time in 16 years as they prepare to face Roscommon in the Connacht final for the fourth year on the bounce.

Galway have won two of those three previous encounters with Roscommon emerging as champions in the 2017 final.

We’ll have the team line-ups for you in the next few minutes as well as any late changes before the 4pm throw-in.

