10 mins ago

Good afternoon.

It’s Connacht final day, and Galway fans will be hoping their footballers can defend their crown after watching their hurlers make an unexpected exit from the All-Ireland championship yesterday.

The Tribesmen are looking to complete a back-to-back for the first time in 16 years as they prepare to face Roscommon in the Connacht final for the fourth year on the bounce.

Galway have won two of those three previous encounters with Roscommon emerging as champions in the 2017 final.

We’ll have the team line-ups for you in the next few minutes as well as any late changes before the 4pm throw-in.