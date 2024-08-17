'Little warriors' Galway out to defend cup as Shamrock Rovers target first silverware

IT WAS A completely new competition last year, but winning the All-Island Cup was a significant springboard for Galway United.

While most eyes were on Ireland at their first-ever World Cup in Australia, Galway secured their maiden women’s trophy on the national stage.

They beat Cliftonville 1-0, but The Showgrounds’ decider went slightly under the radar between Ireland’s historic tournament opener against Australia and their next group game against Canada.

It was a seminal moment for Phil Trill’s young side; silverware breeding confidence.

“It was so good to get that cup last year,” as Julie-Ann Russell, who has recently reinvigorated her international career, told The 42 at the outset of the season.

“Although the team is really young, they’re experienced. They all have a couple of seasons of the Women’s National League under their belts now. There’s a load of underage internationals and I feel like this is the season now they kind of have belief, if that makes sense. Previously, they were nearly too young.”

Galway will be looking to go back-to-back in this evening’s showdown against Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium. (A coin toss decided the venue.)

Trill insists they are underdogs. “We’re only the little warriors from the west,” he told RTÉ this week. Shamrock Rovers manager Collie O’Neill firmly rejects that claim:

This weekend's All-Island Cup final pits Shamrock Rovers up against Galway United at Tallaght Stadium. @Corktod previews Saturday's clash pic.twitter.com/6WhKBCsFxv — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 13, 2024

Rovers are chasing their first piece of silverware since their 2023 return, but it’ll need to be case of third time’s lucky against the Tribe if they are to do so.

Galway have won their two games this season 1-0, including last weekend’s league meeting at Eamonn Deacy Park which was decided by a Jenna Slattery penalty.

That secured the hosts’ first win in four: they enjoyed a fast start to the league but have found their rhythm disrupted. They are third, nine points behind leaders Shelbourne and Athlone Town but with two games in hand.

Rovers, meanwhile, have had a frustrating season. The Hoops sit eighth, having especially struggled early on.

Their All-Island Cup semi-final win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park would have been particularly pleasing. Fresh off starring for Ireland the U19 European Championship finals, Lia O’Leary and Joy Ralph scored the goals which ultimately secured a 2-1 win in Drumcondra.

The same night out west, Galway came through a penalty shootout thriller to book their return to the final at the expense of Wexford. Goals from Kate Thompson and Jamie Erickson put them 2-0 up early in the second half, but Wexford fought back to force penalties. Trill’s side were spot on, winning the shootout 4-2.

Both finalists are stacked with talented youth and necessary experience: Russell, Slattery and Eve Dossen are among Galway’s top players, while they’re captained by Lynsey McKey. Ireland centurion Aine O’Gorman leads the Hoops, with O’Leary and Ralph among their bright sparks and their centre-half partnership of Jess Hennessy and Shauna Fox particularly impressive.

With a league title out of the question, this is a big opportunity for Rovers to land 2024 silverware — and on home soil. They remain in FAI Cup contention, but face a tricky quarter-final against Shelbourne.

Galway are out of that competition, having been knocked out by Shels. Successfully defending the All-Island Cup would be a major boost ahead of the league run-in.

Silverware breeds confidence.

Before a ball is kicked in Tallaght, though, a big statement could be made in the league as Shelbourne and Athlone Town face off in a top-of-the-table clash at Tolka.

More potential springboards all around.

2024 Avenir Sports All-Island Cup final

Shamrock Rovers v Athlone Town, Tallaght Stadium, 7.35pm, TG4.

SSE Airtricty Women’s Premier Division

Shelbourne v Athlone Town, Tolka Park, 2pm, LOI TV

Wexford v Peamount United, Ferrycarrig Park, 6pm, LOI TV.