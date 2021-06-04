Galway, Waterford and Kilkenny name teams ahead of Sunday hurling league ties

Joe Canning will be in action against Waterford on Sunday.

WATERFORD HAVE MADE three changes for Sunday’s hurling league clash with Galway.

Shaun O’Brien comes in to start in goal, Shane McNulty is named at left corner-back and Neil Montgomery is selected at right half-forward.

Billy Nolan, Iarlaith Daly and Jack Fagan are the three Deise players to make way.

Galway have made six changes, as they draft in Shane Cooney, Gearoid McInerney and Fintan Burke to their defence. Cathal Mannion and Sean Loftus both come in to the half-forward line.

Throw-in time at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 3.45pm.

Brian Cody has made six changes to his Kilkenny team for their clash with Laois on Sunday. Joey Holden and Michael Carey are brought in to the defence while Conor Fogarty is selected at midfield.

The attacking additions are Martin Keoghan, Liam Blanchfield and Eoin Cody.

📣The Waterford Senior Hurling Team to play Galway this Sunday in Round 4 of the Allianz National Hurling League has been named⬇️



Best of luck to Liam Cahill, his management team and all of the panel! #deiseabú ⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/B62dtr3BIB — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) June 4, 2021

Kilkenny team Vs Laois for this Sunday’s AHL 4th round fixture. Throw-in at 13.45pm and the game can be viewed on ⁦@SportTG4⁩. pic.twitter.com/WiblIgrjtk — Kilkenny GAA (@KilkennyCLG) June 4, 2021

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle).

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), 7. Seamus Keating (Ardmore).

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), 9. Jake Dillon (De La Salle).

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside), 11. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart), 12. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart).

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart), 15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore).

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommie Larkins)

2. Shane Cooney (St Thomas), 3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields).

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree), 7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas).

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea), 9. Joe Canning (Portumna),

10. Adrian Tuohey (Beagh), 11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 12. Sean Loftus (Turloughmor).

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas), 15. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly).

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan), 3. Joey Holden (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels).

5. Darragh Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 6. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 7. Michael Carey (Young Irelands).

8. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 9. Conor Fogarty (Erins Own).

10. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 11. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan).

13. James Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks), 14. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), 15. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale).

