BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Friday 4 June 2021
Advertisement

Galway, Waterford and Kilkenny name teams ahead of Sunday hurling league ties

Pearse Stadium hosts the meeting of Galway and Waterford.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 4 Jun 2021, 9:31 PM
1 hour ago 2,454 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5458804
Joe Canning will be in action against Waterford on Sunday.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Joe Canning will be in action against Waterford on Sunday.
Joe Canning will be in action against Waterford on Sunday.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

WATERFORD HAVE MADE three changes for Sunday’s hurling league clash with Galway. 

Shaun O’Brien comes in to start in goal, Shane McNulty is named at left corner-back and Neil Montgomery is selected at right half-forward.

Billy Nolan, Iarlaith Daly and Jack Fagan are the three Deise players to make way.

Galway have made six changes, as they draft in Shane Cooney, Gearoid McInerney and Fintan Burke to their defence. Cathal Mannion and Sean Loftus both come in to the half-forward line.

Throw-in time at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 3.45pm.

Brian Cody has made six changes to his Kilkenny team for their clash with Laois on Sunday. Joey Holden and Michael Carey are brought in to the defence while Conor Fogarty is selected at midfield.

The attacking additions are Martin Keoghan, Liam Blanchfield and Eoin Cody.

Waterford

1. Shaun O’Brien (De La Salle)

2. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater), 3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside), 4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle).

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower), 6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion), 7. Seamus Keating (Ardmore).

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater), 9. Jake Dillon (De La Salle).

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside), 11. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart), 12. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart).

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart), 15. Jack Prendergast (Lismore).

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommie Larkins)

2. Shane Cooney (St Thomas), 3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore), 4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields).

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree), 7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas).

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea), 9. Joe Canning (Portumna),

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

10. Adrian Tuohey (Beagh), 11. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 12. Sean Loftus (Turloughmor). 

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas), 15. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly).

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan), 3. Joey Holden (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels).

5. Darragh Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 6. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 7. Michael Carey (Young Irelands).

8. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 9. Conor Fogarty (Erins Own).

10. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 11. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan).

13. James Bergin (Conahy Shamrocks), 14. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), 15. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie