14-man Waterford stage second-half comeback to defeat Galway in league semi-final

Waterford 1-18

Galway 0-19

Fintan O’Toole reports from Nowlan Park

A ROUSING SECOND-half showing saw Waterford enjoy an afternoon to savour in Kilkenny as they overhauled Galway to book a place in next Sunday’s Division 1 hurling league decider.

Galway's Fergal Flannery saves a shot from Waterford's Shane Bennett. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Despite being reduced to 14 men with the 51st minute dismissal of Mikey Kearney at a juncture when they trailed by a point, Waterford took charge of this game. Stephen Bennett and Peter Hogan points preceded that red card before a Bennett free drew Waterford level.

An inspirational point by defender Calum Lyons in the 61st minute nudged Waterford in front and it was an advantage that they would not subsequently relinquish.

More to follow…

Waterford's Pauric Mahony and Galway's Paul Killeen.

Galway

1. Fergal Flannery (Padraig Pearses)

2. Paul Killeen (Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry)

3. Ronan Burke (Turloughmore)

4. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

5. Aidan Harte (Gort)

6. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh) (captain)

7. Géaróid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)

8. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

9. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

10. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree)

11. Joe Canning (Portumna)

12. Tadhg Haran (Liam Mellowes)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

14. Brian Concannon (Kilimordaly)

15. Davy Glennon (Mullagh)

Subs

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

3. Callum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

4. Noel Connors (Passage) (captain)

5. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

9. Colm Roche (Shamrocks)

6. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

10. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

7. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

11. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

13. Thomas Ryan (Tallow)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

15. Shane Bennett (Ballysaggart)

Subs

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow)

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Soundcloud subscription code

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: