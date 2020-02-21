This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Galway and Waterford name strong outfits for hurling league clash

The sides will do battle at Walsh Park on Sunday.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 21 Feb 2020, 10:43 PM
https://the42.ie/5017427
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

GALWAY AND WATERFORD have announced their teams ahead of their Division 1 Group A clash in the Allianz Hurling League on Sunday at Walsh Park [throw-in, 2pm].

Both sides had league games cancelled last weekend on account of the weather, with the Déise still sitting at the top of the group ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

Liam Cahill has called upon some experienced campaigners for the game, with Shane Fives and Kevin Moran leading the charge in defence.

Conor Gleeson and Pauric Mahony are familiar faces at midfield while Stephen Bennett takes up his position at full-forward.

Meanwhile, Shane O’Neill has also unveiled an experienced side for Galway. Gearoid McInerney and Padraic Mannion will bring plenty of strength to their back-line.

Joe Canning has been named to start at centre-half forward while Conor Cooney and Conor Whelan are dangerous scoring outlets for the Tribesmen.

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Darren Morrissey (SarsfieldsGAA)
3. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore/Maree)
4. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)
6. Shane Cooney (St. Thomas’)
7. Fintan Burke (St. Thomas’)

8. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
9. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)

10. Niall Burke (Oranmore/Maree)
11. Joe Canning (Portumna)
12. Tadhg Haran (Liam Mellows)

13. Sean Bleahane (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
15. Conor Cooney (St. Thomas’)

Subs:
16. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)
17. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)
18. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)
19. Diarmuid Kilcommins (Annaghdown)
20. Jack Grealish (Gort)
21. Paul Killeen (Tynagh Abbey-Duniry)
22. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore)
23. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)
24. Conor Walsh (Turloughmore)
25. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)
26. Jarlath Mannion (Cappataggle)

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)
3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)
4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)
6. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)
7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Conor Gleeson (FourMileWater)
9. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)
11. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)
12. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

13. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

Subs:
16. Billy Nolan 
17. Shane Ryan
18. Kieran Power
19. MJ Sutton
20. Peter Hogan
22. Billy Power
23. Jamie Barron
24. Dessie Hutchinson
25. Darragh Lyons
26. Aussie Gleeson

