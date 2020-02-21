Galway and Waterford name strong outfits for hurling league clash

Joe Canning has been named to start for Galway ahead of their meeting with Waterford.

GALWAY AND WATERFORD have announced their teams ahead of their Division 1 Group A clash in the Allianz Hurling League on Sunday at Walsh Park [throw-in, 2pm].

Both sides had league games cancelled last weekend on account of the weather, with the Déise still sitting at the top of the group ahead of Sunday’s showdown.

Liam Cahill has called upon some experienced campaigners for the game, with Shane Fives and Kevin Moran leading the charge in defence.

Conor Gleeson and Pauric Mahony are familiar faces at midfield while Stephen Bennett takes up his position at full-forward.

Meanwhile, Shane O’Neill has also unveiled an experienced side for Galway. Gearoid McInerney and Padraic Mannion will bring plenty of strength to their back-line.

Joe Canning has been named to start at centre-half forward while Conor Cooney and Conor Whelan are dangerous scoring outlets for the Tribesmen.

@Galway_GAA Senior Hurling team & panel to face @WaterfordGAA in #AllianzLeagues Rd 4 named



Best of luck to Shane O'Neill and all the squad.

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Darren Morrissey (SarsfieldsGAA)

3. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore/Maree)

4. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

6. Shane Cooney (St. Thomas’)

7. Fintan Burke (St. Thomas’)

8. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

9. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)

10. Niall Burke (Oranmore/Maree)

11. Joe Canning (Portumna)

12. Tadhg Haran (Liam Mellows)

13. Sean Bleahane (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

15. Conor Cooney (St. Thomas’)

Subs:

16. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

17. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)

18. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

19. Diarmuid Kilcommins (Annaghdown)

20. Jack Grealish (Gort)

21. Paul Killeen (Tynagh Abbey-Duniry)

22. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore)

23. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

24. Conor Walsh (Turloughmore)

25. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

26. Jarlath Mannion (Cappataggle)

The Waterford Senior Hurling Team to play Galway Sunday at 2pm in Walsh Park has been named..!



Best of luck to Liam Cahill, his management team and all the panel!

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Calum Lyons (Ballyduff Lower)

6. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

7. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

8. Conor Gleeson (FourMileWater)

9. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

11. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

12. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

13. Jack Prendergast (Lismore)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

Subs:

16. Billy Nolan

17. Shane Ryan

18. Kieran Power

19. MJ Sutton

20. Peter Hogan

22. Billy Power

23. Jamie Barron

24. Dessie Hutchinson

25. Darragh Lyons

26. Aussie Gleeson

