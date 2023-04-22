0-13 for Niland as Galway ease past Wexford in their Leinster opener

Galway 0-24

Wexford 2-12

EVAN NILAND LED the way as Galway opened their Leinster SHC campaign with an easy victory over a very disappointing Wexford side at Pearse Stadium.

Niland finished with a haul of 0-13, seven of which came from play, and the margin of victory would have been much greater had they not hit 14 wides.

Wexford, despite late withdrawals by centre-back Damien Reck and captain Lee Chin, got a glorious start with two goals inside four minutes to rattle a Galway side who had got off the mark after just 45 seconds when corner-back TJ Brennan soloed forward.

A high ball from the right from Liam Og McGovern got a touch from Conor McDonald as Galway goalkeeper Eanna Murphy advanced to send it to the net.

And then when Rory O’Connor dispossessed Jack Grealish with a hefty shoulder charge, he set up McGovern and the St Anne’s player finished low into the left corner of the net.

Galway were clearly rattled but two points from play from Niland and one from Brian Concannon settled them and cut the gap to 2-0 to 0-4 after eight minutes.

McGovern got Wexford’s first point after ten minutes and after Kevin Cooney and Ronan Glennon pointed for Galway, Wexford hit three on the trot with a couple of frees from Rory O’Connor and one from Cathal Dunbar to make it 2-4 to 0-6 after 26 minutes.

Wexford managed just one more before the break as Galway responded with four points from Niland before Conor Cooney sent them in all square at the break at 0-11 to 2-5.

Cathal Mannion and Conor Whelan pointed within a minute of the restart for Galway and while Rory O’Connor responded for Wexford, the Tribesmen hit the next four to lead by 0-17 to 2-6 after 43 minutes.

Wexford got a lifeline when McGovern was hauled down by Galway captain Daithi Burke but McDonald’s penalty was poorly hit and Galway goalkeeper Eanna Murphy saved it with ease.

And then Galway hit back with three rapid points from Brian Concannon, Conor Cooney and Niland with his sixth from play to open up a 0-20 to 2-6 lead after 47 minutes.

Wexford never looked like staging a comeback after that as Galway eased their way to victory without ever hitting top gear.

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 0-13 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65), Conor Whelan 0-2, Brian Concannon 0-2, Conor Cooney 0-2, TJ Brennan 0-1, Ronan Glennon 0-1, Kevin Cooney 0-1, Cathal Mannion 0-1, Liam Collins 0-1.

Wexford: Rory O’Connor 0-5f, Liam Og McGovern 1-2, Conor McDonald 1-0, Cathal Dunbar 0-2, Conor Hearne 0-1, Matthew O’Hanlon 0-1, Jack O’Connor.

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort), 3. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore/Maree), 4. T.J.Brennan (Clarinbridge)

5. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh), 6. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore — captain), 7. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

9. Ronan Glennon (Mullagh), 20. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

8. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 14. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly), 11. Conor Cooney (St.Thomas’)

15. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge), 13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara), 12. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields)

Subs

10. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan) for Concannon (56-58)

17. Fintan Burke (St.Thomas’) for Joseph Cooney (58)

10. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan) for Glennon (60)

22. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins) for Concannon (63)

23. Liam Collins (Cappataggle) for C Mannion (67)

18. Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields) for Brennan (69)

Wexford

1. James Lawlor (Ferns St Aidans)

3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees), 5. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James), 4. Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks)

2. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 21. Conor Foley (Horeswood), 7. Simon Donohoe (Shelmalier)

8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s Rathangan), 9. Conor Hearne (Shelmalier)

10. Oisín Foley (Crossabeg/Ballymurn), 12. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s Rathangan), 24. Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna)

13. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s), 14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna), 15. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna)

Subs

25. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s) for O Foley (21-26)

25. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s) for McGuckin (43)

19. Mikie Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fethard) for O’Keeffe (46)

23. Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers) for O Foley (57)

22. Kevin Foley (Rapparees) for Hearne (60)

26. Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s) for C Fley (70)

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin).

