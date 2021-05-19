Galway on the hunt for new manager, Donegal star lands All-America honour

GALWAY WOMEN’S FOOTBALL Club [WFC] are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Billy Clery.

The Tribeswomen confirmed today that Clery had stepped down “due to family commitments” having overseen the Women’s National League [WNL] side since 2017.

"Galway WFC would like to thank Billy for his distinguished service and unending commitment to improving the club both on and off the field." pic.twitter.com/MFRL8t7ULW — GalwayWFC (@GalwayWFC) May 19, 2021

“Galway WFC has regrettably accepted manager Billy Clery’s decision to resign as first-team manager,” a statement reads.

“Clery, who has been in charge of Galway WFC since 2017, steps down due to family commitments. During his four-and-a-half years as Galway WFC boss, Billy has helped to promote and develop talented footballers in the western region.

“Galway WFC would like to thank Billy for his distinguished service and unending commitment to improving the club both on and off the field. The board will meet in the coming days to appoint a new manager.”

Clery — who, as a player, lined out for Galway United and Derry City, captaining the Westerners — was a highly-regarded figure around Eamonn Deacy Park, and in the WNL in general, and will certainly be missed.

Also departing Galway WFC is Dave Bell. Having finished his role as Shelbourne boss after the 2020 season, Bell opened a new chapter as a coach out West as Noel King took charge of the Tolka Park Reds.

"Dave Bell has also decided to depart from his coaching role with Galway WFC to enable a new manager to pick their own backroom team.

Galway WFC are indebted to Dave for the coaching wisdom he has passed on to players and staff during his time at the club" pic.twitter.com/bgn7fRBogF — GalwayWFC (@GalwayWFC) May 19, 2021

Having held management roles at Cardiff City and Manchester United, with vast international experience with Ireland U17 and U19 women’s national teams, Bell now moves on.

A statement reads: “Dave Bell has also decided to depart from his coaching role with Galway WFC to enable a new manager to pick their own backroom team.

“Galway WFC are indebted to Dave for the coaching wisdom he has passed on to players and staff during his time at the club”

Galway are currently fifth in the WNL table after an up-and-down start to the season.

While they’ve lost their last two games — suffering back-to-back 5-0 defeats to Shelbourne and Wexford Youths — they’ve won two, drew one and lost another to collect seven points.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

They’re currently six adrift of fourth-place DLR Waves, with Peamount United, Wexford and Shels first, second and third respectively.

ALL AMERICA ✖️2️⃣

Roma McLaughlin named ALL-AMERICA by the United Soccer Coaches

The CCSU Midfielder has been named to the All-America Team in Back-To-Back seasons (’19 & ’20)#YesIAmYesSheIs #GoBlueDevils 🔵😈⚽️ @necsports | #necwsoc | @ncaasoccer | @unitedsoccercoaches pic.twitter.com/H213eODb5N — CCSUSoccer (@CCSUSoccer) May 18, 2021

Elsewhere in Irish women’s football news, Roma McLaughlin has been named in the Division 1 Women’s Soccer All-America Third Team after a stunning individual season with Central Connecticut State University [CCSU].

Donegal woman McLaughlin makes the All-America Team for the second season in-a-row, and is constantly hitting new heights Stateside.

“It was pretty unexpected for me,” the Irish international, who previously played for Shelbourne, said. “It was a hard year for everyone, but we were just glad to get some games under our belt. To get that was even better.”