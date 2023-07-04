Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Galway's Jason Flynn (file pic).
# Setback
Galway's Jason Flynn ruled out of All-Ireland Hurling Championship
The 28-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in training.
25 minutes ago

GALWAY’S JASON Flynn has been ruled out of All-Ireland Hurling Championship.

The 28-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in training and is expected to be unavailable for up to three months.

In addition to Saturday’s All-Ireland Hurling semi-final against Limerick (throw-in: 6pm) and the remainder of the championship, Flynn is also set to miss the group stages of the County Senior Hurling Championship.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM, manager Henry Shefflin said the injury was “a loss for ourselves and a massive loss for his club, Tommie Larkins”.

The 42 Team
