Galway's Whelan must take 'responsibility' for red card against Dublin

GALWAY CAPTAIN Conor Whelan says he must take ‘responsibility’ for his straight red card against Dublin and learn from it.

The All-Star forward will miss tomorrow’s top-of-the-table Allianz NHL Division 1B encounter with holders Limerick after being ordered off last weekend.

Whelan was dismissed for a wild pull on Dubs full-back Paddy Smyth while Galway colleague Daithi Burke also picked up a straight red card in a separate incident and is suspended this weekend.

It’s a considerable blow to both the players and Galway as missing the glamour game in Salthill has reduced the Tribesmen’s chances of pulling off the win they need to guarantee a league semi-final spot.

Speaking at the launch of Insomnia’s five-year partnership with the GAA and the Gaelic Players Association, Whelan took ownership of the rare slip-up.

“Look, upon reflection, I probably would have handled it differently,” said the team skipper. “I’m serving my penance for that. Some days it goes for you and some days it doesn’t. It probably just boiled over a little bit. Yeah, I’m serving my penance really.”

Manager Henry Shefflin cut Whelan some slack when he said the Kinvara man often receives ‘punishment’ during games. The Kilkenny icon queried if Whelan received enough protection before lashing out.

“No, I just think, personally speaking, it’s my responsibility,” responded Whelan. “It’s the learning you take from it.”

Whelan described the tie against old rivals Limerick, a repeat of the 2018 All-Ireland final, as ‘a massive test for the group’.

“It’s definitely one you’d like to be playing,” he said.

As for whether Galway actually want to advance to a league semi-final, or even a final, with the Championship now close on the horizon and a warm weather training camp coming up, Whelan was unequivocal.

“Competitive games are always the target,” insisted Whelan. “Your focus is building towards the Championship and I think we’ve played over 30 players in the league so far. You’ve players coming from a multitude of areas. You’ve St Thomas’ lads coming off the back of their campaign. There are lads who were off travelling, like myself. You’ve Fitzgibbon Cup lads. So it’s just trying to get them all up to the same level and a semi-final would be a great opportunity.”

Powerful full-forward Johnny Glynn is unlikely to feature in the league at this stage though his recent return to the panel after a five-year absence will offer a fresh new dimension to the Galway attack. The Ardrahan man, 30, who captained the New York footballers last year before impressing for his club in Ireland, is expected to travel with the Galway panel on the camp.

“He’s back training with us (since) last week,” said Whelan of his 2017 All-Ireland-winning forward colleague. “He’s gone back to New York this week. Johnny’s a phenomenal guy, won an All-Ireland with him in 2017, know him personally as a friend as well.

“We’ve always stayed in contact. He played very well for his club last year. The guys wanted to see what he had to offer. He’s in very good shape. We’re hoping he’s going to be part of the group.”