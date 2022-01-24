Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Monday 24 January 2022
Advertisement

Gambia capitalise on Naby Keita's absence as Guinea crash out of AFCON

The Liverpool midfielder was suspended for his side’s stunning loss to the lowest-ranked team remaining.

By AFP Monday 24 Jan 2022, 6:32 PM
48 minutes ago 944 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5663664
Celebrations for Gambia after Musa Barrow's goal.
Image: Sunday Alamba
Celebrations for Gambia after Musa Barrow's goal.
Celebrations for Gambia after Musa Barrow's goal.
Image: Sunday Alamba

STAR FORWARD MUSA Barrow scored on 71 minutes to take debutants Gambia, the lowest-ranked team at the Africa Cup of Nations, into the quarter-finals this evening with a 1-0 victory over Guinea in Bafoussam.

The West African Scorpions will now face hosts Cameroon or giant-killers Comoros in a quarter-final in Douala on Saturday.

Barrow scored with a close-range shot to end the stalemate in a cagey last-16 affair at the Stade Kouekong that was dominated by the rival defences.

Both teams finished a man short, with Gambian Yusupha Njie dismissed on 88 minutes and Guinean Ibrahima Conte red-carded in added time.

Gambia were forced to change both full-backs shortly before the kick-off when Ibou Touray and Saidy Janko were ruled out by food poisoning.

Dawda Ngum and veteran Pa Modou Jagne were promoted to the starting line-up ahead of the biggest match in the history of Gambian football.

Guinea lacked talisman and captain Naby Keita, the Liverpool midfielder, who was serving a one-match suspension after being yellow-carded in two group matches.

There was a huge gap in the experience of the two coaches, with Tom Saintfiet of Gambia in charge of his 10th national team while Kaba Diawara of Guinea was recently appointed a head coach for the first time.

After a cautious start, Gambia were first to threaten when Musa Barrow stung the fingers of Guinea goalkeeper Aly Keita with a long-range shot that was parried to safety.

Mohamed Bayo had two chances to put Guinea ahead after 38 minutes, but his attempts to score were blocked by defender James Gomez and then goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye.

In added time at the end of the opening half, Ebrima Darboe unleashed a cross-cum-shot that flew across the goalmouth and out of play.

Although Guinea are ranked 69 places higher than Gambia in the world, there was nothing to choose between the sides after the opening half in the Western Cameroon highlands.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The tempo increased as the second half progressed but defences remained dominant, with goalkeepers Keita and Gaye rarely troubled.

Gambia went ahead when Musa Barrow latched on to a defence-splitting Yusupha Bobb pass, held off a Guinean defender and struck a left-footed shot past Keita.

Guinea thought they had equalised after 77 minutes when Conte pushed a cross into the net at the back post, but joy turned to frustration as his effort was ruled offside.

Gambia were pegged back in the closing minutes after substitute Njie was sent off for a second yellow card. Guinea hit the woodwork twice in added time and had a penalty appeal rejected.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie