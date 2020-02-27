Seven-try Garbally College breeze into Connacht Cup final with 45-point victory

Garbally College (Ballinasloe) 50

Marist College (Athlone) 5

Darren Kelly reports from Ballinasloe

GARBALLY COLLEGE MARCHED back into the Connacht Senior Schools Cup Final as seven tries eased them to a comfortable 45-point victory over the Marist College of Athlone this afternoon.

Second-half scores from Adam Fogarty, Matthew and John Devine, Daithi Blackweir and Sean Horkan allowed Kevin Tierney’s charge pull clear but it was much tighter affair during the opening period.

For over 30 minutes, the underdogs from the Marist held the advantage thanks to Nathaniel O’Neill’s second minute try. After turning over possession, a stream of passes resulted in Thomas O’Brien sending the winger down the right and he maintained enough momentum to cross the line.

Garbally, with 17 tries in two previous outings, were raging hot favourites to keep their three-in-a-row ambitions intact but struggled to string a fluid attacking movement in the opening stages.

Nine of the starting Marist side were involved in their Junior Cup success against the same opposition two years ago and while soaking up pressure, they also kept the hosts alert with teasing attacks.

A Garbally penalty on 15 minutes was sent between the posts by Cian Treacy. But just after the half-hour, the defending champions finally made the breakthrough.

After coughing up possession in a couple of set pieces, it was Garbally’s turn to take one back when Seamus Egan stole the ball behind the Marist lineout. With Treacy spreading the play and Brian Feeney gaining ground, Adam Fogarty eventually crossed the line on 33 minutes.

Treacy converted for a 10-5 lead and Garbally added another seven points four minutes later. Conor Lohan and Matthew Devine were instrumental with Treacy again pulling the strings and Horkan was perfectly placed to go over. Another conversion left the score poised at 17-5 at half-time.

Nathaniel O'Neill scores the first try of the game for Marist. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Marist had the stiff breeze in their favour for the second half but it was their opponents whipping up a storm. Garbally’s backs applied pressure and after just three minutes, Conor Goode sent Fogarty over the whitewash.

Treacy’s resultant kick was his only miss from eight but it took only three minutes to make amends. Matthew Devine took Blackweir’s pass on 36 minutes to complete a six-player move and Treacy made it 29-5.

Marist’s challenge faded and Garbally reaped the benefits. John Devine got the fifth try on 59 minutes, Adam O’Carroll set up Blackweir for the sixth on the hour, and Horkan finished off the last four minutes from time to book a March 11th final date in Galway’s Sportsground.

Scoreres for Marist College:

Tries: Nathaniel O’Neill

Scorers for Garbally College:

Tries: Adam Fogarty (2), Sean Horkan (2), Matthew Devine, John Devine, Daithi Blackweir

Conversions: Cian Treacy (6)

Pens: Cian Treacy

GARBALLY COLLEGE: Adam Fogarty; Sean Horkan, Conor Goode, John Devine, Shay Hennessy; Cian Treacy, Matthew Devine; Robbie Carry, Jamie Curley, Seamus Egan; Brian Feeney, Padraig Galvin; Kyle Blackweir, Conor Lohan, John Claffey.

Replacements: Daithi Blackweir for Galvin (30 mins), Luke Walsh for Lohan (47 mins), Adam O’Carroll for Fogarty (52 mins), Tom Fitzpatrick for Hennessy (60 mins), Luke Feehily for Carry (60 mins), Naoise Murphy for M Devine (63 mins), Joey Carry for Feeney (63 mins), Nick Cusack for Claffey (64 mins).

MARIST COLLEGE: Thomas O’Brien; Adam Donovan, Michael Byrne, Tom Shine, Nathaniel O’Neill; Ruadhrí Fallon, Adam Flanagan; Lasha Laoshvili, Koronato Kiripati; Kieran Egan; Lorcan Fallon, Keelan Connolly; Aaron Burke, Gavin Daly, Sam Fogarty.

Replacements: Joseph Henson for Connolly (30 mins), Donnagh Claffey for L Fallon (63 mins), Ethan Friel for Flanagan (68 mins), John Dylan O’Shea for O’Neill (68 mins).

Referee: Jason Craughwell

