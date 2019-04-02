This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 2 April, 2019
'We're all good': Garcia and Kuchar clear the air after misunderstanding

The pair issued a joint statement on social media after their Matchplay incident caused plenty of debate.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 6:16 AM
36 minutes ago 501 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4572156
The pair shot a video from their golf cart.
Image: Sergio Garcia/Instagram
The pair shot a video from their golf cart.
The pair shot a video from their golf cart.
Image: Sergio Garcia/Instagram

SERGIO GARCIA AND Matt Kuchar have cleared the air after their misunderstanding at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Garcia narrowly missed a putt on the seventh green in Saturday’s quarter-final clash in Austin. Kuchar was ready to concede with the ball just a few inches from the cup, but Garcia quickly followed up and swiped a rushed attempt around the lip.

It all happened too soon for Kuchar to have formally conceded, which led Garcia to lose the hole and fall two behind.

The interaction left many scratching their heads, but Kuchar said it was all an overreaction.

“What’s gone on with the aftermath is just incorrect, wrong and shouldn’t happen,” Kuchar said in an Instagram video posted on Garcia’s account.

“I want to tell you, Sergio handled the thing extremely well. When he missed the putt, we came off seven and he said, ‘You know what, I missed it. It’s your hole.’ I told him how bad I felt, didn’t feel right at all [and I] never want to win on a technicality.”

Kuchar noted Garcia never asked for him to concede the hole, despite contradicting comments made at the tournament.

Garcia, again, said the mishap was his fault and provided further explanation of what happened on the green.

“I know I made a mistake on seven and, you know, didn’t give [Kuchar] time to say ‘that’s good,’ even though, obviously, we all know in our minds that it was good because it was a short putt,” Garcia said.

“But at the end of the day, I made a mistake and he unfortunately didn’t know how to make up for what happened. But it’s all good. We’re all good.”

The video was recorded on Monday and captioned: “It was nice to run into Matt Kuchar at Austin Golf Club today.

“A lot has been said about Saturday and most has been misconstrued. We’re all good here. Nothing but respect for each other and it’s time to move on.”

