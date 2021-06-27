Bundesliga side Wolfsburg reward Ireland youngster with three-year contract

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (right) playing for Wolfsburg's U23 side against VfB Oldenburg last September.

Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (right) playing for Wolfsburg's U23 side against VfB Oldenburg last September.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND youth international Anselmo Garcia MacNulty has signed a deal with Wolfsburg that runs until the summer of 2024.

It’s a significant step forward for the 18-year-old central defender, who has been rewarded with the first professional contract of his young career by the German outfit.

Born and raised in Spain, Garcia MacNulty qualifies to represent Ireland through his mother, who hails from Clare.

He has played for the Boys in Green at U15 and U17 levels, and was called up to the U21 squad for the recent friendlies against Switzerland, Denmark and Australia U23s.

Since joining Wolfsburg from Real Betis in 2019, Garcia MacNulty has impressed for the Bundesliga club’s U17, U19 and U23 sides.

“Anselmo has earned this professional contract through his performances for all the age groups in which he has been involved,” said former Germany international Marcel Schäfer, Wolfsburg’s sporting director.

“He is a player who has shown continuous development over the last couple of years and we are convinced of his potential.”

Wolfsburg, who appointed former Netherlands international Mark van Bommel as their new first-team manager earlier this month, are preparing to compete in the Champions League next season after finishing fourth in the Bundesliga.