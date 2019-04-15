Anscombe's future decided as Wales out-half joins Ospreys

OSPREYS HAVE SAID their recruitment of Wales out-half Gareth Anscombe from regional rivals Cardiff Blues is a ‘statement signing’ as the club looks to build under Allen Clarke.

Anscombe’s future had become the subject of much speculation in recent times and despite the Blues tabling a new contract offer, the 27-year-old has decided to leave the Welsh capital at the end of the season.

Anscombe helped Wales to the Grand Slam in 2019. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

The Kiwi-born 10, who played a key role in Wales’ 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam, had been given a deadline of early this week to make a decision by Blues head coach John Mulvihill, with a number of English clubs also interested in his services.

A move to the Premiership would have ended Anscombe’s availability for the national team ahead of the World Cup and beyond, but he has committed his future to Welsh rugby by agreeing terms with the Ospreys.

“I’m delighted to have secured my future to play professional rugby in Wales and to be joining the Ospreys, I am very happy to finally be able to put pen to paper during what’s been an unsettling time and commit to staying in Wales,” he said.

“I know a lot of the boys from my time with the Wales team and they can’t speak highly enough of the spirit and ambition within the Region which really excites me. I’ve been impressed with the vision and the long term goals of the coaches and region as a whole and I would like to thank them for supporting my dream to continue playing pro rugby in Wales and, if I am playing well enough, to play for my country.”

Capped 26 times by Wales, Anscombe’s departure is a disappointing blow for the Blues and Mulvihill after the club had brought him over from New Zealand in 2014.

In his time at the Arms Park, the out-half has played 76 times to date and scored 597 points, the most notable undoubtedly being the 78th-minute penalty he kicked to secure a 31-30 win over Gloucester in Bilbao last year, clinching the Challenge Cup for Cardiff.

“Gareth is a player I’ve admired for a long time and I’m delighted that he has committed his future to the Ospreys,” head coach Clarke said.

“It’s not just a statement of intent, it’s adding another player of current international quality to our squad for next season, the number one player in Wales in his position.

The out-half joined Cardiff in 2014. Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

“He’s worked closely with Matt Sherratt previously and I know that Gareth is looking forward to linking up with him again both in terms of the challenge and quality development of his game.

“Gareth will also add his undoubted positional and game-breaking X-factor attributes to our backline and team attack. I have no doubt his drive and talent will contribute to the quality we already possess within the squad and he will become a fans favourite.

“This is a significant announcement, a signing which shows how ambitious we are to re-establish ourselves as a leading team in the Guinness Pro14.”

Cardiff and Ospreys will face each other in a crucial Pro14 clash at the Principality Stadium in the final game of the regular season in a fortnight, with both regions vying for the Champions Cup play-off berth in Conference A.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: