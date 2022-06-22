Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 22 June 2022
Advertisement

Wales skipper Bale in talks with Cardiff over potential move

His representatives confirmed that they are in negotiations with Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman.

By AFP Wednesday 22 Jun 2022, 6:07 PM
33 minutes ago 891 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5797307
Image: PA
Image: PA

GARETH BALE’S REPRESENTATIVES said on Wednesday they have held talks with Cardiff over a potential move to the Championship club after the Wales captain’s departure from Real Madrid.

Bale has been strongly linked with a free transfer to his hometown team following the end of his turbulent nine-year spell in Madrid.

The 32-year-old forward, once the world’s most expensive player, is reported to be considering the pros and cons of joining the Bluebirds before playing for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar in November.

His representatives confirmed to BBC Sport Wales that they are in negotiations with Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman.

Bale, a five-time Champions League winner, has several options on the table with MLS teams, his former club Tottenham and Newcastle all mooted as possible destinations.

But he fuelled speculation that he might prefer Cardiff by saying the level of football he plays before the World Cup will not be a determining factor.

Speaking while on international duty with Wales last week, Bale said: “I don’t really know if the standard makes too much of a difference. A football game is a football game.

“I need time to think what’s the best move for me, my family, my kids, and hopefully we’ll sort that over the summer. I have options.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Bale, who has family in Cardiff, earned around £600,000 ($736,000) per week at Real and would have to take a significant wage cut to sign for Steve Morison’s side.

His agent Jonathan Barnett said in a recent interview that “what Gareth does next is not about money”.

The sight of Bale at Cardiff’s training ground on Wednesday led some fans to claim he was about to complete the switch to the Bluebirds.

But Cardiff share the facilities with the Football Association of Wales’ medical staff and it is understood Bale was there to undertake physio work.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie