Dublin: 7 °C Monday 28 October, 2019
Bale requests Real Madrid do not publish medical records

The Welshman’s future remains a topic of discussion after he exercised his right to personal privacy over his latest lay-off.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Oct 2019, 6:10 PM
18 minutes ago 1,130 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4870202
Gareth Bale.
Gareth Bale.
Gareth Bale.

REAL MADRID FORWARD Gareth Bale has requested that the club do not publish his medical records, following previous public criticism over his injuries at Santiago Bernanbeu.

The Wales international has missed his side’s last two games in the Champions League and La Liga following a fresh problem suffered on the international break, but Los Blancos are yet to offer a fitness update.

The 30-year-old, who has been a key performer for Madrid this season despite ongoing speculation of an immediate exit, has reportedly exercised his right in the Spanish Law on Protection of Personal Data to keep the matter private.

Bale was close to agreeing a move to China after personal conflicts with manager Zinedine Zidane but the deal fell through at the last minute.

Speaking to ESPN FC, the former Tottenham star’s agent Jonathan Barnett stated that there was nothing out of the ordinary in the decision to keep the records out of the wider eye.

“Medical records are private. If every citizen’s medical reports are private, why should Gareth’s be public?” he stated.

Madrid last previously released a fitness statement on Bale in January, and before that, September 2017, with club sources stating that the request for privacy came after critical opinion over his lay-offs.

In addition, internal reports profess a “discomfort” over the frequency of the striker’s periods spent on the sidelines, attributing it to a low tolerance for pain.

Bale’s team-mates have reportedly expressed their respect for him however given his key role in Madrid’s campaign so far, with the club only two points off Granada at the summit of La Liga with a game in hand.

The Welshman was seen earlier this week heading to London, to which Madrid confirmed he had permission to travel, though they refused to reveal the reasons for his journey.

AS reported that Bale’s trip was in order to explore options for his future as the club consider selling him on in the January transfer window.

He has been frequently linked with a return to the Premier League, where he played for Tottenham between 2007 and 2013 following a breakout campaign with Southampton in the Championship.

- Omni

The42 Team

