Bale transfer to China off as uncertainty over future continues

The Real Madrid forward will be staying at the Santiago Bernabeu.

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Jul 2019, 3:12 PM
16 minutes ago 1,074 Views 1 Comment
Real Madrid forward, Gareth Bale.
GARETH BALE’S TRANSFER from Real Madrid to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning has fallen through.

The Wales international was reportedly on the brink of signing a deal that would have seen him earn £1 million (€1.1 million) per week after falling out of favour under Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. 

The transfer would have brought Bale’s spell at the La Liga club to an end after six trophy-laden years, but he now looks set to stay in Madrid unless a deal can be done elsewhere.

Bale has helped Madrid to a La Liga title, the Copa del Rey and four Champions League crowns since his then-world record €100.8M (£90.7m) transfer from Tottenham in August 2013, as well as three UEFA Super Cups.

The 30-year-old scored eight goals in 29 La Liga appearances for Los Blancos in 2018-19 – his second-lowest goal return since joining the club.

His struggles for form and fitness across the course of a torrid campaign for the club led Zidane to claim a transfer would be “best for everyone”, while Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett dubbed the Frenchman “a disgrace” for his handling of the situation.

Bale has three years left on his contract at Madrid and he featured in the club’s preseason matches against Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup.

Partida entre Real Madrid e Atlético de Madrid nos Estados Unidos Bale warms up before Real's clash with Atletico Madrid. Source: William Volcov

Barnett ruled out the possibility of a loan switch for Bale, who has been linked with Manchester United, Inter, Bayern Munich and former club Tottenham since it became clear he was available.

An injury to Marco Asensio may have given Zidane reason to reconsider his stance, the 22-year-old likely to miss up to nine months while he recovers from a cruciate ligament injury.

Should Bale stay at Madrid, he will compete for places with new signings Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic as well as team-mates Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Mariano Diaz. 

