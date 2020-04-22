Bale donates €1m to help fight coronavirus in Spain and Wales

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
By AFP Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 9:45 PM
Image: Joe Giddens
Image: Joe Giddens

GARETH BALE HAS donated over €1m to hospitals in Spain and Wales to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Welsh attacker said on Wednesday that he had donated £500,000 to the hospital in Wales where he was born. He will follow that up with a €500,000 donation for the health service in Madrid where he’s been on lockdown with his family since the middle of March.

Real Madrid’s Bale, 30, who has won four Champions League titles since joining the Spanish giants in 2013, made the announcement in a Twitter post by the Cardiff and Vale Health Board.

“I just wanted to make this video to thank everybody in the NHS for their hard work and sacrifice during this Covid-19 crisis,” he said

“The University Hospital of Wales holds a special place in my heart, it’s where I was born and it’s provided great support to my friends, my family and the wider community. 

“Me and my family we’d like to show our support. Keep up the good work, you’re doing an amazing job and thank you very much,” he added.

As of Wednesday 624 people had died from the illness in Wales with more than 8,000 cases recorded.

Spain’s La Liga has been suspended since March 12 due to the outbreak but football authorities in the country have agreed on a return to protocol for professional players.

League president Javier Tebas last week said play could restart as early as next month, although a fortnight extension of the nationwide lockdown until May 9 announced on Saturday appears to have scuppered those plans.

