Sunday 23 May 2021
Gareth Bale 'knows' where future lies but decision will 'cause chaos'

he Wales attacker is due to return to Madrid next term.

By AFP Sunday 23 May 2021, 8:38 PM
1 hour ago 4,659 Views 4 Comments
Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

GARETH BALE said on Sunday he knows where his future lies after finishing his loan spell at Tottenham, but the Real Madrid forward claims his decision would “cause chaos” if he revealed it now.

Bale finished the campaign with a late double to clinch Tottenham’s 4-2 win at Leicester.

The Wales attacker is due to return to Madrid next term, but the Spanish club are reportedly keen to sell him after he fell out with boss Zinedine Zidane.

Bale has 12 months remaining on his current deal in Spain, with Tottenham potentially open to another reunion next season.

The 31-year-old said he would not announce his future until after the delayed Euro 2020, which finishes in July.

“It will happen after the Euros”, Bale told Sky Sports.

“I know what I’m doing, but it’ll just cause chaos if I say anything,” he added.

Bale was also asked how long after the Euros it will take for him to reveal his decision.

“Whenever I decide. I’m not thinking about anything, all I’m concentrating on now is finishing these season off strong,” he said.

“We meet up straightaway for the Euros and I’m not thinking about anything else other than Wales.”

Bale’s goals against Leicester helped Tottenham qualify for next season’s Europa Conference League.

But it was a troubled second spell at Tottenham for the star, who was often left out by Jose Mourinho before his sacking in April.

Struggling to reach peak fitness and often delivering indifferent performances, Bale sparred with Mourinho over his availability for an FA Cup defeat at Everton.

He finished with 14 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham after arriving in September.

