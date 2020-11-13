BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 6°C Friday 13 November 2020
Robert Page unfazed by claims Gareth Bale was watching golf during Wales’ draw

The on-loan Tottenham forward was rested for Thursday’s scoreless match.

By Press Association Friday 13 Nov 2020, 8:11 AM
Gareth Bale in the stands last night.
WALES CARETAKER BOSS Robert Page was not bothered by claims that Gareth Bale was watching golf during his side’s goalless draw with the United States.

Skipper Bale was rested for the Swansea friendly last night ahead of the upcoming Nations League ties against the Ireland and Finland.

The on-loan Tottenham forward was spotted by television cameras in the stands looking at a MacBook and viewers joked that Bale was watching the Masters at Augusta.

Bale has a self-confessed passion for golf and was known as ‘The Golfer’ by former Real Madrid team-mates during his time in Spain.

“I don’t know what the players not in the squad were up to,” Page said when asked about Bale.

“There are no problems at all. Balo’s here, he’s in the dressing room with the lads beforehand and making sure that everyone’s in the right frame of mind.

“He is probably the fittest he has been and we will benefit from that.

“It’s great to have him playing week-in week-out and the way Tottenham have built him up to full fitness.

“It’s a case of managing him this week. It was always the plan to leave him out of the 23 and have him raring to go and firing on Sunday.”

Page had his first game in temporary charge of the Dragons following manager Ryan Giggs’s arrest over an alleged row with girlfriend Kate Greville at his Manchester home on 1 November.

Giggs has denied the allegation of assault made against him and was not present at the Liberty Stadium.

But Giggs was in contact with the Wales camp before kick-off and Page said: “We spoke before the game and he wished us all luck.

“We spoke about substitutions and how we anticipated the game would go.

“We’ll also have a debrief tonight and we’ll go through any little knocks we’ve picked up, performance, areas we need to look at and have a quick chat.”

With Sunday’s crunch Cardiff clash against Ireland in mind, Wales showed nine changes from the side that won in Bulgaria last month.

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

