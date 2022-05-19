Membership : Access or Sign Up
Bale shakes off back injury ahead of Wales' historic World Cup showdown

The Real Madrid star as made just two cameo substitute appearances for his club since scoring both goals in Wales’ 2-1 victory over Austria on 24 March.

By Press Association Thursday 19 May 2022, 11:50 AM
1 hour ago 1,640 Views 1 Comment
Wales talisman Gareth Bale.
Image: PA
Image: PA

GARETH BALE HAS been declared fit to lead Wales’ bid to reach a first World Cup for 64 years.

Wales boss Robert Page has named skipper Bale in a 27-man squad for the World Cup play-off final against Scotland or Ukraine in Cardiff on 5 June.

The Dragons also face four Nations League ties in June, with home and away games against the Netherlands as well as a trip to Poland and a visit from Belgium.

Bale has made just two cameo substitute appearances for Real Madrid since scoring both goals in Wales’ 2-1 World Cup play-off victory over Austria on 24 March.

The 32-year-old has been absent from Real’s last five matchday squads with a back problem.

But Bale has returned to training in the Spanish capital, and is on course to be available for Real’s Champions League final date with Liverpool on 28 May.

Aaron Ramsey is included after suffering penalty shoot-out misery for Rangers last night.

Ramsey featured for just the final three minutes of Rangers’ Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville, with his saved spot-kick proving decisive.

With Wales hoping to play at the World Cup for the first time since 1958, Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward is available again after knee surgery and replaces Salford’s Tom King.

Bournemouth forward Kieffer Moore also returns to the squad after missing the Austria win with a broken foot.

Moore helped secure the Cherries’ return to the Premier League last month by scoring four goals in three matches.

Press Association

