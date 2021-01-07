BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Thursday 7 January 2021
Advertisement

Galway's Gareth Bradshaw latest to announce inter-county retirement

The defender has called it a day after 14 years’ service.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 11:56 AM
52 minutes ago 1,032 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5318653
File photo of Gareth Bradshaw.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
File photo of Gareth Bradshaw.
File photo of Gareth Bradshaw.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

LONG-SERVING GALWAY footballer Gareth Bradshaw is the latest inter-county player to announce his retirement. 

Bradshaw made the announcement on social media. 

“After 14 years playing with Galway, I’d like to announce my retirement from inter-county football. A huge thank you to my parents and family, my partner Sarah-Jane, friends and teammates who supported me over the years. It was a huge honour to play football for my county. Thanks.” 

A defender, Bradshaw made his senior inter-county debut in the 2007 National League, and made his Championship debut against Roscommon a year later.

He went on to win three senior Connacht titles.  

Bradshaw also played football for NUIG and was on the Moycullen team that claimed their first ever County Senior Football title in 2020 beating Mountbellew-Moylough in the final. 

“I am not sure most people really understand or appreciate the time, effort and commitment inter-county footballers put into their football careers. Most people just see the games”, said Galway manager Padraic Joyce. 

“I was a teammate of Gareth 14 years ago in 2007 when he made his debut for the Galway Senior Football team.

“He is an outstanding footballer and he played every game with real passion and drive. He always gave everything for his club Moycullen and Galway Football. He sacrificed all he could in getting his body fit for the challenges year in year out. Having managed him last year I could still see that he was working harder than ever to help Galway Football. He always put the team first. We will miss his presence and personality from the Galway set up.”

Bradshaw’s is the latest high-profile inter-county retirement announced in the last seven days, following David Clarke, Donie Vaughan, Seamus O’Shea, and Tom Parsons of Mayo; and Jonathan Lyne, Brian Kelly, and Shane Enright of Kerry. 

The Galway hurlers have also seen All-Ireland-winning goalkeeper James Skehill step away. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie