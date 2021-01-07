Galway's Gareth Bradshaw latest to announce inter-county retirement

LONG-SERVING GALWAY footballer Gareth Bradshaw is the latest inter-county player to announce his retirement.

Bradshaw made the announcement on social media.

“After 14 years playing with Galway, I’d like to announce my retirement from inter-county football. A huge thank you to my parents and family, my partner Sarah-Jane, friends and teammates who supported me over the years. It was a huge honour to play football for my county. Thanks.”

A defender, Bradshaw made his senior inter-county debut in the 2007 National League, and made his Championship debut against Roscommon a year later.

He went on to win three senior Connacht titles.

Bradshaw also played football for NUIG and was on the Moycullen team that claimed their first ever County Senior Football title in 2020 beating Mountbellew-Moylough in the final.

“I am not sure most people really understand or appreciate the time, effort and commitment inter-county footballers put into their football careers. Most people just see the games”, said Galway manager Padraic Joyce.

“I was a teammate of Gareth 14 years ago in 2007 when he made his debut for the Galway Senior Football team.

“He is an outstanding footballer and he played every game with real passion and drive. He always gave everything for his club Moycullen and Galway Football. He sacrificed all he could in getting his body fit for the challenges year in year out. Having managed him last year I could still see that he was working harder than ever to help Galway Football. He always put the team first. We will miss his presence and personality from the Galway set up.”

Bradshaw’s is the latest high-profile inter-county retirement announced in the last seven days, following David Clarke, Donie Vaughan, Seamus O’Shea, and Tom Parsons of Mayo; and Jonathan Lyne, Brian Kelly, and Shane Enright of Kerry.

The Galway hurlers have also seen All-Ireland-winning goalkeeper James Skehill step away.