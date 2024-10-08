Gareth Grundie succeeds Sean Dancer as Ireland women's head coach

HOCKEY IRELAND HAVE announced that Gareth Grundie will succeed Sean Dancer as head coach of the Ireland senior women’s hockey team.

Grundie will take the reins from 1 November, replacing Dancer who stepped away from the role in March after Ireland’s hopes of reaching the Paris Olympics were ended by Great Britain two months earlier.

Belfast native Grundie previously held the role of interim head coach with Ireland, steering the side through critical qualifiers in 2019 en route to their first ever Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

More recently, the 46-year-old achieved success with the Czech Republic women’s team, who won a silver medal at the 2023 European Championships II and a bronze at the Indoor World Cup in South Africa, the latter elevating the team to no.2 in the indoor world rankings.

Grundie, who was previously involved in Hockey Ireland’s transformative Junior Age Group programme, will lead the senior national team into a busy 2025 which includes the FIH Nations Cup in Chile in February and the EuroHockey Championships in Germany in August.

For the Euros, Ireland have been drawn in Pool A alongside 2023 European champions and the world’s current top-ranked side The Netherlands, world no.3 Germany, and Olympic hosts France who are ranked 19th in the world.

His role as Interim Head Coach in 2019 saw Ireland navigate through critical qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics, a first in the team’s history.