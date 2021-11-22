Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 22 November 2021
Advertisement

Southgate rewarded for England's progress with contract extension until 2024

Under the 51-year-old, England have reached the World Cup semi-finals and only lost out on Euro 2020 after a penalty shootout.

By Press Association Monday 22 Nov 2021, 12:49 PM
49 minutes ago 323 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5608574
Gareth Southgate is staying on.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Gareth Southgate is staying on.
Gareth Southgate is staying on.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARETH SOUTHGATE HAS signed a new contract to extend his stay as England manager.

The 51-year-old’s deal was set to expire after next year’s World Cup but he and his assistant Steve Holland have signed a two-year extension through to December 2024.

It is reward for the great strides England have made under Southgate, who later this month will celebrate five years in charge of the national team.

During that time the former Middlesbrough boss has led the Three Lions to a first World Cup semi-final since 1990, a third-placed finish in the Nations League and the final of the European Championship for the first time.

“I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to extend our stay in our respective roles,” said Southgate.

“It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark (Bullingham, Football Association chief executive), John (McDermott, technical director) and the board for their support – and of course the players and support team for their hard work.

We have a great opportunity in front of us and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future.”

Bullingham admitted over the summer that it was the FA’s intention to offer Southgate a new deal.

Southgate has been at pains to stress since this summer’s European Championship that he would not discuss the matter until qualification for the World Cup was secured.

That goal was achieved this month as England sealed top spot in Group I in emphatic fashion with a 10-0 win in San Marino, coming days after a 5-0 victory against Albania.

Southgate said after the win against San Marino: “We’ve shown over the last couple of years that we’ve got some really good strength in depth. I think that there is still a long way to go and room for improvement.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“This group have got a lot of potential and have really blended well as a team. They have formed a very strong bond and the way they have worked for each other has produced some really good performances and exceptional results, but we have got to keep evolving and improving.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie