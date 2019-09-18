This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 18 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They took that right away from me' - Thomas says journalist told his parents about HIV status

The former Wales international revealed his diagnosis to the public last weekend.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 5:40 PM
38 minutes ago 4,772 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4814531
Gareth Thomas (file pic).
Image: Mike Egerton
Gareth Thomas (file pic).
Gareth Thomas (file pic).
Image: Mike Egerton

FORMER WALES INTERNATIONAL Gareth Thomas says a journalist told his parents about his HIV status before he had a chance to discuss it with them.

The 45-year-old revealed his diagnosis to the public last weekend and spoke at the time about blackmailers threatening to reveal the sensitive information before he made an announcement.

Thomas also said that he had been “living with this secret for years”,  explaining that he contemplated driving off a cliff to prevent people from discovering that he was suffering from the virus.

Today, he has opened up about an unnamed journalist, who approached his parents to tell them about his condition.

“A journalist knocking on my parents door and telling my parents that I’m living with HIV, or as they say ‘I have HIV or Aids’, because they’re so uneducated about the subject,” he told BBC.

“Imagine the position that puts me in. They took that right away from me.”

An emotional Thomas went on to criticise the actions of the journalist during the BBC interview.

He thanked his parents for their continued support while reiterating the pain he felt in not having the opportunity to talk them through his diagnosis. 

“They love me whatever,” he began.

It’s just I can never have that time back, I can never have that moment back to sit down with them and be able to explain to them why their son is going to be okay and is going to be able to live through this, and live a healthy life.

“I can never take that moment back. That person came and took that moment away from me.”

“My parents will say that they’re fine because that’s my parents but I can’t really tell you how they felt because I can’t imagine how they would feel.

Can you imagine somebody coming to your door and saying something so personal and so intrusive to you about the person that you [would] love and protect through anything.

“Can you imagine how that would feel? I can’t so I can’t really tell you. But what I can tell you is that I have the best parents on this planet because to this day, they stand by me and they believe in me.

“They believe in what I’m doing now.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie