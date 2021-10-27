Membership : Access or Sign Up
'There’s no other place I’d rather be': Buckley commits to Sligo with two-year deal

Defender has his sights set on European qualification with five games to play.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 27 Oct 2021, 1:49 PM
23 minutes ago
Buckley is in his second season out west following his move from hometown club Cork City.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

GARRY BUCKLEY HAS committed his future to Sligo Rovers by signing a new two-year deal with the Bit O’Red.

And the centre-half revealed the driving factor behind his decision to stay until 2023, insisting “I want to win things”.

Buckley, 28, has become a regular alongside John Mahon at the heart of a defence which has the second-best record in the SSE Airtricity League this season.

Although Sligo have taken just two points from their last five games, they’re still in control in the race for third place and Europa Conference League qualification.

But they’re set for a grandstand finale to the season culminating in their last two games against Derry City and Bohemians, their two closest rivals in the European race.

“There’s no other place I’d rather be than at Sligo Rovers,” Cork native Buckley said on signing his new deal on Wednesday.

“I have total trust in the club and management staff and I’ve signed for two years because I want to win things. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t.

“I said it when I first signed that I saw the potential here. I feel we’ve progressed. I know myself that you build teams over time. I’ve won trophies before and I know it’s a building process.

“From living in Sligo I can see the people feel hungry for it. I can only imagine what would happen here if we brought that success. Qualifying for Europe last year was a big deal to everyone and we’re in a place now that we can do that again and improve on our league position.”

