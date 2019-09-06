This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garry Monk replaces Steve Bruce as Sheffield Wednesday manager

The 40-year-old, who is a former Owls defender, returns to management after being sacked by Birmingham City in June.

By The42 Team Friday 6 Sep 2019, 5:09 PM
46 minutes ago 941 Views 2 Comments
Monk at Hillsborough today.
Image: Twitter/swfc
Image: Twitter/swfc

GARRY MONK HAS been named the new manager of Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have been seeking a new boss since Steve Bruce controversially left to take charge of Premier League side Newcastle United in July.

Caretaker manager Lee Bullen made his case for the job with three wins from their first four Championship games this term.

But Wednesday have opted for 40-year-old Monk, having previously been linked with Lincoln City’s Danny Cowley and ex-Stoke City boss Tony Pulis.

Former Swansea City, Leeds United and Middlesbrough manager Monk, 40, was sacked by Birmingham City in June.

As a player, he had spell on loan at Wednesday from Southampton in 2002/03.

