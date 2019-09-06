Garry Monk replaces Steve Bruce as Sheffield Wednesday manager

GARRY MONK HAS been named the new manager of Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have been seeking a new boss since Steve Bruce controversially left to take charge of Premier League side Newcastle United in July.

Caretaker manager Lee Bullen made his case for the job with three wins from their first four Championship games this term.

But Wednesday have opted for 40-year-old Monk, having previously been linked with Lincoln City’s Danny Cowley and ex-Stoke City boss Tony Pulis.

Former Swansea City, Leeds United and Middlesbrough manager Monk, 40, was sacked by Birmingham City in June.

As a player, he had spell on loan at Wednesday from Southampton in 2002/03.