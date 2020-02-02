This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ringrose set to be ruled out of Ireland's Six Nations clashes with Wales and England

The 25-year-old sustained a hand injury during Ireland’s win over Scotland yesterday.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 2 Feb 2020, 1:25 PM
1 hour ago 7,805 Views 24 Comments
GARRY RINGROSE IS set to miss Ireland’s clash with Wales next weekend and will very likely also be sidelined for the Six Nations game away to England two weeks later after suffering a hand injury in yesterday’s 19-12 win over Scotland.

The42 understands that the outside centre sustained a suspected broken finger on his left hand during the first half of Ireland’s win in Dublin.

Ringrose, who was replaced by Robbie Henshaw at half-time of the clash with Scotland, is expected to visit a specialist for further treatment after a scan yesterday.

Ringrose is set to be ruled out of action.

It will be a blow for Farrell’s Ireland, with Ringrose having brought superb form into this Six Nations and shown some of his class during the opening 40 minutes of the win over Scotland.

That said, Henshaw is a high-quality replacement at 13. The Leinster man showed energy in his own 40-minute display against the Scots, while Munster man Chris Farrell is another option at outside centre.

Ringrose will hope to make a swift recovery from his injury and feature in this Six Nations again.

Ireland have a break weekend following their meeting with Wales, before a visit to Twickenham to face England on 23 February. It is likely that Ringrose will also miss that game.

Another break weekend follows and then Ireland play Italy at home and France away on back-to-back weekends in March. Ringrose will certainly be targeting a return in those final two fixtures.

Dave Kilcoyne and Caelan Doris will both need to go through the return-to-play protocols for concussion in order to prove their fitness for next weekend’s visit of Wales, having been withdrawn against Scotland after taking heavy blows to the head.

Tadhg Furlong, who appeared to be suffering from cramp in the closing quarter of the game, was also withdrawn late on with what Farrell described post-match as calf tightness.

Ireland are due to deliver an official medical update tomorrow afternoon.

