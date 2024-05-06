Advertisement
Garry Ringrose (file photo). Tom Maher/INPHO
Injury Update

Garry Ringrose could make Leinster return against Ospreys

The Ireland centre will be further assessed this week, along with Hugo Keenan.
3.54pm, 6 May 2024
GARRY RINGROSE COULD feature in Leinster’s URC clash with Ospreys this weekend.

The Ireland centre has played just once since January, owing to a shoulder injury.

In an injury update issued this afternoon, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said Ringrose returned to full training last week and will be “further assessed before a final decision is made on his involvement” at the RDS on Saturday [KO 7.35pm].

Hugo Keenan will also undergo further assessment this week as the Irish full-back targets his return from a hip setback.

In further good news, Tommy O’Brien and Jimmy O’Brien are both available for selection.

Jimmy O’Brien came through Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final win over Northampton at Croke Park with no issues after his recent neck injury, while Tommy O’Brien is back in full training after a hamstring injury.

Cullen could offer no further update on James Ryan (arm) and Alex Soroka (foot).

Author
Emma Duffy
emma@the42.ie
@emmaduffy_
