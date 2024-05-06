Garry Ringrose could make Leinster return against Ospreys

GARRY RINGROSE COULD feature in Leinster’s URC clash with Ospreys this weekend.

The Ireland centre has played just once since January, owing to a shoulder injury.

In an injury update issued this afternoon, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said Ringrose returned to full training last week and will be “further assessed before a final decision is made on his involvement” at the RDS on Saturday [KO 7.35pm].

Hugo Keenan will also undergo further assessment this week as the Irish full-back targets his return from a hip setback.

In further good news, Tommy O’Brien and Jimmy O’Brien are both available for selection.

Jimmy O’Brien came through Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final win over Northampton at Croke Park with no issues after his recent neck injury, while Tommy O’Brien is back in full training after a hamstring injury.

Cullen could offer no further update on James Ryan (arm) and Alex Soroka (foot).