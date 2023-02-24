Ringrose injury 'definitely not' long-term as he misses out on 50th

IRELAND EXPECT TO have centre Garry Ringrose back from injury in time for their last two Six Nations games against Scotland and England.

The 28-year-old has been ruled out of tomorrow’s clash with Italy in Rome due to a calf issue, but Ireland assistant coach Mike Catt confirmed that Ringrose will “definitely not” be sidelined for long.

With Ringrose’s withdrawal only confirmed this morning, Stuart McCloskey comes back into the starting side and Jimmy O’Brien is included on the Irish bench.

“Garry picked a bit of knock up on his calf last week,” explained Catt after Ireland’s captain’s run at the Stadio Olimpico this afternoon.

“We’ve sort of managed it through the week and unfortunately, I think due to the travel and everything yesterday, he’s woken up a little bit tight. He’s obviously very, very disappointed because it was going to be his 50th cap, so he’s out.

“But it does give Stuart McCloskey, who is coming back into the team, and Jimmy O’Brien an opportunity to play in a side that’s flying at the moment and gives them an opportunity to show what they’re about as well.”

Asked if Ringrose’s injury is a long-term one, Catt indicated that he will be back soon.

“No, definitely not,” said Catt. “It literally just tightened up this morning. He hasn’t pulled anything or done anything like that. It’s obviously very disappointing for him.”

Bundee Aki is expected to move to outside centre against the Italians as McCloskey comes back in at number 12 and Catt is confident that powerful pairing will do a good job of contributing to Ireland’s slick attack.

“Bundee and Stuart have both got an understanding of how we want to play, obviously they will play to their strengths, make no bones about it,” said Catt.

McCloskey and Aki will team up in midfield.

“But they’re quite capable of playing any game that we decide to play. Whatever the defence gives us, they will make the right decisions on the back of it so it’s exciting times.

“And obviously defensively it’s two big guys there that can show a real physical dominance in the centres, so it’s exciting times for those two.”

Ringrose missing out is the latest in a string of injury setbacks for Ireland during this Six Nations, with several of them having come soon before games.

Captain Johnny Sexton and key man Tadhg Furlong are among those on the injury list, but Catt stressed that these are positive challenges for the squad.

“As a group, that’s where we’re still learning,” he said. “We’ve obviously got a load of injuries that are out, some of the top guys in world rugby are out at the moment and I think the guys have fitted in seamlessly.

“James Ryan coming in as captain again, I think you’ve also got to look not necessarily just at James but Iain Henderson, Ross Byrne, who is a calming voice, Hugo Keenan, all these guys have been around for quite a while.

“There is a good leadership group there and it gives them something to focus on. But I think they’ve been exceptional throughout the week, they’ve really driven the team the way we want the team to go, so let’s hope the performance can do that.”