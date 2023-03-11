Key man Ringrose set for 'unbelievably special' moment in green tomorrow

GARRY RINGROSE WAS supposed to bring up 50 a fortnight ago in Rome.

His family were all there, having travelled to Stadio Olimpico for the big occasion. They knew he had been dealing with a calf issue that week but Ringrose was fit enough to be named in Ireland’s starting XV to face Italy.

It was only when they landed in Rome and he had slept on it after the week of training that Ringrose realised he wasn’t ready to go. Waking on Friday morning, he understood that his milestone cap would have to wait.

While there was disappointment on his behalf, Ringrose’s family surely still had a good weekend in the Eternal City. It’s hard not to enjoy that place.

“They know the nature of the beast at the moment and the whole time, so they were OK about it,” said Ringrose.

As it transpires, there wasn’t long to wait for Ringrose to make his 50th Ireland appearance. He comes straight back into the starting team for tomorrow’s Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield [KO 3pm, RTÉ].

Ringrose said it will be “unbelievably special” to join the 50 club tomorrow and he wants to do all those who have been part of his journey proud.

“It’s one of those things, I’d love to thank people individually because there’s a hell of a lot of them that have helped me get this far,” said the 28-year-old.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ringrose was forced out of the Italy game. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Ireland missed Ringrose last time out. There were regular TV shots of him sitting alongside Sexton during the game and you couldn’t help but wonder what the pair of them were discussing. Undoubtedly, it was analysis of the highest quality.

“I find it tough watching because you have no control on what’s happening out there,” said Ringrose of the experience.

“I love watching rugby, I love watching as much as I can. But when it’s your team or country, it can be a little bit trickier because the emotions tend to spill over a bit.

“It’s funny because when you’re out there, the emotions probably aren’t there as much because you have to be a bit more clinical about things. Ideally, I’d love to be on the pitch but spectating is not too bad when the lads put it together and get a result.”

Ringrose’s absence was felt most in defence as Ireland struggled to contain the impressive Italian attack at times.

Typically, Ringrose took some blame on himself for Bundee Aki’s tough afternoon in the number 13 shirt.

“I didn’t exactly make it easy for Bundee being a late pull-out with injury and I thought he adapted unbelievably well,” said Ringrose.

“I don’t think he’s played 13 before for Ireland, he has done the job there for Connacht. The lads adapted well and had to work unbelievably hard with each other which I thought they did in the end.”

James Crombie / INPHO Aki and Ringrose are in midfield tomorrow. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Whatever about the last day, Ireland have a big job ahead of them tomorrow in Edinburgh. Ringrose’s nous will be needed against a Scottish attack that is second only to Ireland’s in terms of tries and linebreaks in this championship. He teams up with Aki, who happily moves back to inside centre.

Finn Russell is Scotland’s orchestrator from the number 10 shirt and makes life hard for opposition midfields. Ringrose has high praise for this “exceptional player.”

“He’s the kicking threat, he’s the passing threat, which means you’ve got to be alive out wide but if you’re too wide, he takes on the line and pumps at the line and fishes out defenders, as well as getting offloads away.”

Ringrose explained that he must understand Scotland’s attacking philosophy, which he has studied in his analysis, but also trust his ability to read body language and “triggers” during the game.

Sione Tuipulotu has impressed at 12 for the Scots, while Huw Jones has looked back to his best at 13.

“Linebreaks, tackle breaks, scoring tries… in terms of challenging the man at 13, it’s as tough as it is going to get from a defensive perspective on that front individually,” said Ringrose of Jones.

Just imagine how the Scots are viewing the challenge of facing Ringrose.