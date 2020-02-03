This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland confirm that Ringrose will be out until after England clash

The centre suffered a hand injury in Saturday’s game against Scotland.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 3 Feb 2020, 10:56 AM
1 hour ago 2,914 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/4990546
Garry Ringrose in action for Ireland against Scotland on Saturday.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Garry Ringrose in action for Ireland against Scotland on Saturday.
Garry Ringrose in action for Ireland against Scotland on Saturday.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

GARRY RINGROSE WILL not be available for selection until the lead-up to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy next month after the extent of his hand injury was confirmed this morning.

The42 reported last night that Ringrose is set to miss the clash with Wales next weekend and the trip to England on 23 February with today’s Ireland squad update outlining that he ‘has had a procedure on a hand injury’ that he sustained in Saturday’s win over Scotland.

Ringrose was replaced by Robbie Henshaw at half-time of the game which Ireland ultimately won 19-12. The Leinster player will remain with the Ireland squad for the next two games as he is part of the leadership group and it is then hoped he will be available for selection again for the Italy game on 7 March.

Ireland have also outlined that forward pair Dave Kilcoyne and Caelan Doris ‘are proceeding through the HIA process’ as they continue to recover while Tadgh Furlong will be monitored this week after incurring a calf injury towards the end of the game.

Development players Ryan Baird and Harry Byrne, both from Leinster, and Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune have returned to their respective provinces with Leinster’s Will Connors now added to the main squad.

