Ireland confirm that Ringrose will be out until after England clash

GARRY RINGROSE WILL not be available for selection until the lead-up to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy next month after the extent of his hand injury was confirmed this morning.

The42 reported last night that Ringrose is set to miss the clash with Wales next weekend and the trip to England on 23 February with today’s Ireland squad update outlining that he ‘has had a procedure on a hand injury’ that he sustained in Saturday’s win over Scotland.

Ringrose was replaced by Robbie Henshaw at half-time of the game which Ireland ultimately won 19-12. The Leinster player will remain with the Ireland squad for the next two games as he is part of the leadership group and it is then hoped he will be available for selection again for the Italy game on 7 March.

Ireland have also outlined that forward pair Dave Kilcoyne and Caelan Doris ‘are proceeding through the HIA process’ as they continue to recover while Tadgh Furlong will be monitored this week after incurring a calf injury towards the end of the game.

Development players Ryan Baird and Harry Byrne, both from Leinster, and Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune have returned to their respective provinces with Leinster’s Will Connors now added to the main squad.