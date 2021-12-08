Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 8 December 2021
Garry Ringrose signs new three-year IRFU contract

The new deal will keep the centre at Leinster until the end of the 2024/25 season.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 11:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,130 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5623589
Leinster and Ireland centre Garry Ringrose.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Leinster and Ireland centre Garry Ringrose.
Leinster and Ireland centre Garry Ringrose.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

LEINSTER AND IRELAND centre Garry Ringrose has signed a new three-year contract with the IRFU.

The new deal will see Ringrose through the 2023 Rugby World Cup and keep him at Leinster until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Ringrose remains an important part of Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad, starting all three Tests in the recent November international window.

A Grand Slam winner in 2018, Ringrose made his international debut in 2016, and has scored 10 tries across 37 caps.

The 26-year-old has also represented Leinster 90 times, scoring 28 tries and winning one Champions Cup and four league titles with the province.

“Delighted to sign for another three years,” Ringrose said.

“It is an exciting time to be involved with Leinster and Ireland. Both squads have ambition to be competing for silverware every year and I’m motivated to do whatever I can to contribute.”

IRFU High Performance Director, David Nucifora added, “Garry has had a tough road with injuries since the World Cup in Japan but he is a top international player who delivers big performances for Ireland and Leinster.   

“He will be an influential figure at both national and provincial level over the coming years.” 

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

