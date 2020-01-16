In-form Ringrose hopeful new IRFU contract will be sorted in coming weeks

IT SAYS QUITE a bit about Garry Ringrose that Leinster had to tell him to head away on holidays when he got back from the World Cup.

Most Ireland players jetted off to unwind as quickly as they could after the humbling at the hands of New Zealand in Japan but Ringrose had to be given a nudge by his province to actually book something and briefly tune out from rugby.

“I probably didn’t realise I needed to decompress and relax,” says Ringrose, who is thankful he took Leinster’s advice and headed away for a week.

Garry Ringrose is a PwC ambassador. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The 24-year-old is addicted to getting better as a player, illustrated by his scintillating form for Leinster since the World Cup, and his work-rate is just one of the reasons the IRFU need to sort out Ringrose’s new contract as swiftly as possible.

The outside centre’s current Leinster deal expires this summer and though there doesn’t appear to be any major risk of Ringrose leaving these shores, the union will surely be keen to get his new deal sorted as soon as possible.

Ringrose is a clear first-choice for Ireland now and a very important player for years to come, so IRFU performance director David Nucifora will presumably be eager to get this contract negotiations finalised as Ringrose moves onto a central union deal.

“Hopefully I can sort something out in the next couple of weeks,” says Ringrose, “get things right.

“Obviously I am working with Niall Woods, my agent, and both my parents weigh in as well on whatever needs to be looked at. I take a step back outside of rugby and take a look at what is best and flick a switch back into rugby and forget about that that.

“The stage I am at, that is all going on the background, but hopefully I can sort it out.

“I’m certainly looking forward to this year. I usually narrow the focus to the nearest challenge in terms of with Leinster, so it’s getting picked to play on any given week and then to keep driving towards the ultimate goal. Then the same with Ireland.

“I would obviously love to continue that for as long as I could.”

Ringrose is in superb form for Leinster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

While most players would surely want their contract business done before something as big as the Six Nations kicks off, Ringrose says he “certainly wouldn’t put a deadline on something that important” and simply hopes a fair deal is done.

Ringrose has been enjoying his rugby with Leinster as much as ever this season. He is in rich try-scoring form with eight in his six appearances so far, though he characteristically downplays his role in most of the scores.

While Ringrose did end up taking a holiday abroad after the World Cup, he admits he was already thinking about getting motoring with Leinster even when he was away.

“Prior to going away I would have touched base with provincial coaches, trying to flip into the mindset of what was required at Leinster,” he explains.

“It meant I didn’t really switch off in that regard and I was able to hit the ground running when I came back. I’ve been lucky enough with the way results have gone since and it’s obviously enjoyable.

“It’s an incredibly competitive squad at the moment in Leinster and I think it’s bringing the best out of us. The guys that are lucky enough to get out on the day know they have to grab it with both hands.

“We know we have to do that because the other guys in our positions are doing the same thing. We’re all kind of doing that, going in the same direction together. We’re all on the same page in that regard and it’s bringing the best out of us.”

