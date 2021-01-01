BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Friday 1 January 2021
Advertisement

Gary Anderson beats Dirk Van Duijvenbode to reach World Championship semis

The other match of the afternoon session saw Stephen Bunting defeat Krzysztof Ratajski.

By Press Association Friday 1 Jan 2021, 4:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,459 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5314247
Gary Anderson is interviewed following his victory over Dirk Van Duijvenbode.
Image: PA
Gary Anderson is interviewed following his victory over Dirk Van Duijvenbode.
Gary Anderson is interviewed following his victory over Dirk Van Duijvenbode.
Image: PA

TWO-TIME winner Gary Anderson is through to the semi-finals of the PDC World Championship after coming from behind to beat Dirk Van Duijvenbode at Alexandra Palace.

Anderson, the champion in 2015 and 2016, lost the opening set before surging to a 5-1 victory, averaging 101.07.

The Scot set up a last-four meeting with the winner of the Michael Van Gerwen-Dave Chisnall contest taking place on Friday evening.

Anderson told Sky Sports: “That was good. First set Dirk went off like he did, and I played actually alright – I went ‘here we go’. But I stuck in.”

Asked if we were seeing the Anderson of 2015 and 2016, the 50-year-old said: “Not quite yet. It’s getting there.

“The 140s are coming good now. Still a few mistakes, but happy.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He added: “If I wasn’t to win this title I’d love to see Chizzy (Chisnall) win it. He’s been on the go for years and he is a phenomenal darts player.”

The other match of the afternoon session saw Stephen Bunting defeat Krzysztof Ratajski 5-3 to move into the semis of the competition for the first time.

Bunting’s opponent in the last four will be either Gerwyn Price or Daryl Gurney.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie