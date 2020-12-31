BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 1°C Thursday 31 December 2020
'What a numpty' - Anderson hits out at Sky Sports commentator Mardle after reaching quarter-finals

The two-time champion saw off South African Devon Petersen before taking aim at the former pro over his comments about slow play.

By Press Association Thursday 31 Dec 2020, 11:22 AM
1 hour ago 2,829 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5313610
Gary Anderson and Devon Petersen shake hands.
Image: PA
Image: PA
Gary Anderson and Devon Petersen shake hands.
Gary Anderson and Devon Petersen shake hands.
Image: PA

TWO-TIME CHAMPION Gary Anderson roared into the last eight of the PDC World Championship last night, and then took aim at commentator Wayne Mardle.

The 50-year-old also ruled out any talk of retiring while once again playing down his chances of a third title despite a 4-0 whitewash of Devon Petersen.

South African Petersen had a glimmer of hope with a dart at double 16 to take the third set.

But he missed to allow Anderson in to take out 74 with two darts en route to a ninth Alexandra Palace quarter-final.

Afterwards the Scot, who was fuming at Mensur Suljovic’s slow pace in the previous round, gave former pro Mardle both barrels.

“Wayne Mardle’s comment the other night, ‘if you’re playing a player and you need to put him off, slow him down’, that’s coming from a commentator on Sky,” Anderson said at his press conference.

“My way of playing darts is you go there to try to outscore him, to outplay him, to out-finish him.

Now Wayne’s telling everyone if you’ve got a problem with a player slow him down, or do what you can to put him off. What a numpty!

“That’s great for television, and great to tell kids what to do, isn’t it? Proud of you Wayne.”

Earlier, Anderson had told Sky Sports: “I’m nowhere near where I should be playing but next year I’ll start from scratch and get myself back to it. This run is a real bonus for me.

“I heard Rod Harrington say I should retire. I was thinking about it, but not now! You’ve got me for a long time, I’m here for the duration, whether it’s two years, three years of 10 years, I’ll be here.”

Anderson will face Dirk Van Duijvenbode, who knocked out 12th seed Glen Durrant in a final-leg shootout.

Premier League champion Durrant led 2-0 and 3-1 but Dutchman Van Duijvenbode pegged him back and sealed a dramatic 4-3 win on double six.

Third seed Gerwyn Price powered past Mervyn King 4-1 and Dave Chisnall earned a last-eight meeting with top seed Michael Van Gerwen after beating Dimitri Van Den Bergh 4-2.

Daryl Gurney underlined his title credentials with a 4-2 win over Vincent Van Der Voort and Stephen Bunting beat Ryan Searle 4-3.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

