This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 17 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gary Anderson pulls out of PDC Home Tour - due to unreliable WiFi

Michael van Gerwen and Daryl Gurney are also doubts for the home event.

By AFP Friday 17 Apr 2020, 2:58 PM
44 minutes ago 945 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5077145
Anderson: "It doesn't surprise me. I struggle to pay bills online."
Image: PA
Anderson:
Anderson: "It doesn't surprise me. I struggle to pay bills online."
Image: PA

TWO-TIME WORLD darts champion Gary Anderson has been forced to pull out of the PDC Home Tour competition due to his WiFi connection not being “reliable enough”.

The Professional Darts Corporation announced earlier this week that players would compete in a new series from their homes over 32 consecutive days, with usual competitions postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Anderson, the 2015 and 2016 world champion, has withdrawn in unlikely circumstances.

“I was up for it but when we did tests of my WiFi, it’s just not reliable enough,” the 49-year-old Scot told The Sun.

“It doesn’t surprise me. I struggle to pay bills online in my house, it’s really frustrating.

“I did want to take part. It would have been something different to try and win.”

PDC chairman Barry Hearn announced the new ‘Tour’ earlier this week, which will be livestreamed online, with players going head-to-head via video link.

“Maybe that will just put a little smile and give us something to look forward to,” Hearn told Talksport radio, with reigning world champion Peter Wright set to play in the inaugural match later on Friday.

The PDC boss added that all hope was not lost for Anderson yet.

“We’ve got a couple like that, we are trying to help, we are talking about boosters. There are technical things we can do,” he said.

“(World number one) Michael van Gerwen has just had a new baby so his house is in turmoil too.”

Northern Ireland’s world number six Daryl Gurney is also having to sit out of the tournament, saying he “doesn’t have the room”.

“I wouldn’t have minded playing to get my arm going again, but I haven’t got the room for it,” he told the BBC.

“Most of the leading players have a proper room kitted out for the job with fancy lighting…

“My dartboard is on the back of my bedroom door. I stand in the hall at the top of the stairs and I have one foot in the bathroom and one in the hall, so if someone needs to go to the bathroom I can’t throw.”

© – AFP, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie