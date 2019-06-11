This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I like Jeff, I really do. I want him to grab the game by the scruff of the neck'

The Burnley midfielder excelled for Ireland at Euro 2016, but has struggled to replicate that form at international level since then.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 1:10 PM
25 minutes ago 1,557 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4677161
Ireland's Jeff Hendrick and Louie Annesley of Gibraltar.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ireland's Jeff Hendrick and Louie Annesley of Gibraltar.
Ireland's Jeff Hendrick and Louie Annesley of Gibraltar.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GARY BREEN AND Brian Kerr were critical of Jeff Hendrick’s display amid a lacklustre 2-0 win over Gibraltar last night.

The Burnley midfielder excelled for Ireland at Euro 2016, but has struggled to replicate that form at international level since then.

Last night’s match was another disappointing display from the 27-year-old, who gave the ball away too cheaply at times and struggled to impose himself on the game.

Though former international Breen acknowledged that the midfielder was far from the only Irish player to deliver a sub-par performance, he lamented his inability to “grab the game by the scruff of the neck” against the team ranked 195th in the world.

“I think he’s better against teams who are better than us and he’s in a structured defensive role where he can break out from that,” added Kerr.

“I have been disappointed with his progress since coming into the team… Too often, he’s drifting out around the fringes, out on the wide sides of the pitch. As a central midfielder in a two, you need to be the one in there coming up with the improvisation to put people through with passes.”

Meanwhile, the panel were full of praise for Denmark after their impressive 5-1 win over Georgia last night.

While the Danes could only draw 1-1 with Ireland on Friday night, they showed superior technical ability to the Boys in Green, and Kerr gave an insight into why their players are currently thriving.

“Their own league is a vibrant league with a well thought out coaching structure that a lot of other countries would admire,” he said. “They also would have clear pathways for the players through the underage structures, through the academy system into the first team.

“They have the contacts throughout Europe where players emerge and go on and get great experience in German leagues and Italian leagues, their players move on, whereas with our players, it’s automatically Britain. Their players get their education [in other] countries.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie