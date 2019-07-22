This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He's really been through the mill' - Irish midfielder requires three operations due to blood poisoning

Cambridge United midfielder Gary Deegan spent 10 days in hospital as a result of the condition.

By Ben Blake Monday 22 Jul 2019, 6:08 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4735048
Cambridge United's Gary Deegan.
Image: Mike Egerton
Cambridge United's Gary Deegan.
Cambridge United's Gary Deegan.
Image: Mike Egerton

DUBLINER GARY DEEGAN is set for an extended spell out of action after contracting a form of blood poisoning.

The 31-year-old Cambridge United midfielder, who enjoyed spells in the League of Ireland, Scotland and England during his career, required three operations and spent 10 days in hospital due to the condition.

Deegan is thankfully on the road to recovery, but he doesn’t look likely to return to training with the League Two club for some time — meaning he could miss the start of the Football League season. 

“Gary’s got a serious condition,” Cambridge United head coach Colin Calderwood told the club’s website.

“He’s been in hospital and he’s really been through the mill.

He has had a form of blood poisoning and needed three operations, so it’s a real blow for him. He’s an influential character, but due to the seriousness of it, we have had to take care of him. 

“Fortunately, the docs did really well and we got to the problem — although it took a while to find out what it was. We hope he’s beginning to mend, but I can imagine it might be a long time before we get him back out on the field.”

