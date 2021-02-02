Ex-Ireland U21 international part of temporary Kilmarnock management team for Celtic clash

Gary Dicker has played 175 games for Kilmarnock since joining the club in 2016.

Gary Dicker has played 175 games for Kilmarnock since joining the club in 2016.

VETERAN IRISH MIDFIELDER Gary Dicker is part of a three-man management team that has been placed in temporary charge of Scottish Premiership club Kilmarnock.

Following the sacking of Alex Dyer last weekend, Dicker will help to oversee first-team affairs until a permanent manager is appointed.

Starting with tonight’s visit of Celtic to Rugby Park, the 34-year-old Dubliner will work alongside James Fowler, Kilmarnock’s head of football operations, and Andy Millen, who served as Dyer’s assistant.

Dyer was relieved of his duties following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at home to St Johnstone. A third consecutive loss leaves Kilmarnock in ninth place in the table.

Dicker paid tribute to Dyer on Twitter, posting: “Absolutely gutted for the gaffer. He’s been brilliant to work with since the day he came to the club in 2017. I’m disappointed that as a group of players, we haven’t been good enough for him, or the football club this season. I wish him all the best for the future. Thank you.”

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international, who’s Kilmarnock’s club captain, has made 175 appearances since his arrival in 2016. He hasn’t played since November due to injury.

Dicker told Sky Sports that while he’s privileged to be involved in the managerial set-up on an interim basis, he still intends to prioritise his ongoing playing career.

“I’m obviously delighted to be asked, to be put into that position,” said the ex-UCD midfielder. “First of all I class myself as a player so I’m not going to be rocking up with a suit on or getting my initials on my top.

“It’s an honour and it’ll be a great experience for me to see the opposite side of it. I’ll try to pick up as much information as I can as I go along, but I’m still fully concentrating on playing, if I’m being honest.”