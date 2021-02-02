BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 2 February 2021
Advertisement

Ex-Ireland U21 international part of temporary Kilmarnock management team for Celtic clash

Gary Dicker will help oversee first-team affairs following the sacking of Alex Dyer last weekend.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 1:15 PM
39 minutes ago 1,014 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5342553
Gary Dicker has played 175 games for Kilmarnock since joining the club in 2016.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Gary Dicker has played 175 games for Kilmarnock since joining the club in 2016.
Gary Dicker has played 175 games for Kilmarnock since joining the club in 2016.
Image: Jeff Holmes

VETERAN IRISH MIDFIELDER Gary Dicker is part of a three-man management team that has been placed in temporary charge of Scottish Premiership club Kilmarnock.

Following the sacking of Alex Dyer last weekend, Dicker will help to oversee first-team affairs until a permanent manager is appointed.

Starting with tonight’s visit of Celtic to Rugby Park, the 34-year-old Dubliner will work alongside James Fowler, Kilmarnock’s head of football operations, and Andy Millen, who served as Dyer’s assistant.

Dyer was relieved of his duties following Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at home to St Johnstone. A third consecutive loss leaves Kilmarnock in ninth place in the table.

Dicker paid tribute to Dyer on Twitter, posting: “Absolutely gutted for the gaffer. He’s been brilliant to work with since the day he came to the club in 2017. I’m disappointed that as a group of players, we haven’t been good enough for him, or the football club this season. I wish him all the best for the future. Thank you.”

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international, who’s Kilmarnock’s club captain, has made 175 appearances since his arrival in 2016. He hasn’t played since November due to injury.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Dicker told Sky Sports that while he’s privileged to be involved in the managerial set-up on an interim basis, he still intends to prioritise his ongoing playing career.

“I’m obviously delighted to be asked, to be put into that position,” said the ex-UCD midfielder. “First of all I class myself as a player so I’m not going to be rocking up with a suit on or getting my initials on my top.

“It’s an honour and it’ll be a great experience for me to see the opposite side of it. I’ll try to pick up as much information as I can as I go along, but I’m still fully concentrating on playing, if I’m being honest.” 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie