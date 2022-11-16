Membership : Access or Sign Up
Irish golfers earn DP World Tour cards in nail-biting Q School finale

Gary Hurley and John Murphy both finished inside the top 25 after a gruelling six rounds in Spain.

32 minutes ago
Murphy: four back-nine birdies clinched his card in dramatic fashion.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRISH PAIR GARY Hurley and John Murphy had plenty to celebrate on Wednesday afternoon after they both made the grade at DP World Tour Qualifying School final in Tarragona, Spain.

With only the top 25 finishers and ties qualifying from the gruelling six-round tournament, Hurley and Murphy both secured their cards on the DP World Tour for the 2023 season.

West Waterford’s Hurley finished in a share of 13th place on 19-under par, while Kinsale’s Murphy produced a brilliant back nine when it mattered most to climb the leaderboard into a share of 23rd place on 17-under.

Hurley — who is ranked 554th in the world — started the day on 17-under in the better position of the two Irish hopefuls, but knew that he had little margin for error.

Birdies at the third and fifth helped to cement his position early on, and despite back-to-back bogeys at the 12th and 13th, he signed for a round of two-under par 69.

Murphy, the world number 434, saved his best of the week for last with a brilliant round of six-under par 65.

Knowing that he needed to go low in order to play his way into contention, he made the turn in two-under par before firing four more birdies at the second, third, fifth and eighth to cap a magnificent bogey-free round.

